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Wrangler commands

Use wrangler artifacts commands to manage Artifacts namespaces, repositories, and repo-scoped tokens from the command line.

artifacts namespaces list

List Artifacts namespaces

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts namespaces list
  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

artifacts namespaces get

Get an Artifacts namespace

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts namespaces get [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The Artifacts namespace name

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

artifacts repos create

Create an Artifacts repository

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts repos create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The Artifacts repository name

  • --namespace string required

    The Artifacts namespace name

  • --description string

    An optional description for the repository

  • --default-branch string

    The default branch for the repository

  • --read-only boolean

    Create the repository as read-only

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

artifacts repos list

List Artifacts repositories in a namespace

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts repos list
  • --namespace string required

    The Artifacts namespace name

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

artifacts repos get

Get an Artifacts repository

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts repos get [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The Artifacts repository name

  • --namespace string required

    The Artifacts namespace name

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

artifacts repos delete

Delete an Artifacts repository

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts repos delete [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The Artifacts repository name

  • --namespace string required

    The Artifacts namespace name

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

artifacts repos issue-token

Issue a repo-scoped Artifacts token

Terminal window
npx wrangler artifacts repos issue-token [REPO]
  • [REPO] string required

    The Artifacts repository name

  • --namespace string required

    The Artifacts namespace name

  • --scope string

    The token scope

  • --ttl number

    The token TTL in seconds

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources