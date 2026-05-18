Wrangler commands
Use
wrangler artifacts commands to manage Artifacts namespaces, repositories, and repo-scoped tokens from the command line.
List Artifacts namespaces
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get an Artifacts namespace
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The Artifacts namespace name
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Create an Artifacts repository
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The Artifacts repository name
-
--namespace
stringrequired
The Artifacts namespace name
-
--description
string
An optional description for the repository
-
--default-branch
string
The default branch for the repository
-
--read-only
boolean
Create the repository as read-only
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List Artifacts repositories in a namespace
-
--namespace
stringrequired
The Artifacts namespace name
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get an Artifacts repository
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The Artifacts repository name
-
--namespace
stringrequired
The Artifacts namespace name
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete an Artifacts repository
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The Artifacts repository name
-
--namespace
stringrequired
The Artifacts namespace name
-
--force
booleanalias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Issue a repo-scoped Artifacts token
-
[REPO]
stringrequired
The Artifacts repository name
-
--namespace
stringrequired
The Artifacts namespace name
-
--scope
string
The token scope
-
--ttl
number
The token TTL in seconds
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources