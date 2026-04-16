ArtifactFS mounts a Git repository as a local filesystem without waiting for a full clone. It works well when your environment needs a working tree quickly and can tolerate file contents hydrating on demand.

Use ArtifactFS for large repos in sandboxes, containers, and virtual machines. For smaller repos, a regular git clone is usually simpler.

ArtifactFS works with Artifacts Git remotes and other Git repositories.

Choose ArtifactFS when

startup time matters more than a complete local clone

the repo is large enough that cloning slows down sandbox startup

tools need a mounted working tree instead of direct Git access

For smaller repos, start with a regular git clone . It is usually fast enough and simpler to operate.

Understand how it behaves

ArtifactFS starts with a blobless clone. It fetches commits, trees, and refs first, then mounts the working tree through FUSE.

File contents hydrate asynchronously as tools read them. Reads only block when a requested blob is not hydrated yet, and later reads come from the local blob cache.

ArtifactFS prioritizes files that usually unblock developer tools first, such as package manifests, dependency files, and common source files. Large binary assets are deprioritized.

Mount an Artifacts repo

This example installs ArtifactFS, builds an authenticated Artifacts remote from a repo token, mounts the repo, and reads files from the mounted working tree.

This example assumes you already have a working FUSE implementation on the host and a repo-scoped Artifacts token.

Terminal window go install github.com/cloudflare/artifact-fs/cmd/artifact-fs@latest export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = "<YOUR_READ_TOKEN>" export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET = " ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN %% \? expires = * } " export ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE = "https://x: ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET } @ ${ ARTIFACTS_REMOTE # https :// } " artifact-fs add-repo \ --name starter-repo \ --remote " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " \ --branch main \ --mount-root /tmp artifact-fs daemon --root /tmp & ls /tmp/starter-repo/ cat /tmp/starter-repo/README.md git -C /tmp/starter-repo log --oneline -5 Explain Code

Use a short-lived token in the authenticated remote URL. If you need a smaller repo or a simpler local workflow, use a normal Git protocol clone instead.