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REST API

Create an Artifacts repo with the REST API, then use a regular Git client to push and pull content.

By the end of this guide, you will create a repo inside an existing namespace, read back the repo remote URL, push a commit, and clone the same repo with a standard Git client.

Prerequisites

You need:

  • A Cloudflare account with access to Artifacts.
  • A Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit.
  • An existing Artifacts namespace, for example default.
  • A local git client.
  • jq, if you want to extract response fields automatically.

For Workers-based access instead of direct HTTP calls, use the Workers get started guide.

1. Export your environment variables

Set the variables used in the examples:

Terminal window
export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE="default"
export ARTIFACTS_REPO="starter-repo"
export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="<YOUR_API_TOKEN>"
export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL="https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/$ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE"

Use a unique repo name each time you run this guide.

Artifacts uses Bearer authentication for control-plane requests:

Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN

2. Create a repo

Choose one of the following ways to create a repo inside that namespace:

Terminal window
curl --request POST "$ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL/repos" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data "{\"name\":\"$ARTIFACTS_REPO\"}"

The response resembles the following:

{
  "result": {
    "id": "repo_123",
    "name": "starter-repo",
    "description": null,
    "default_branch": "main",
    "remote": "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git",
    "token": "art_v1_0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef01234567?expires=1760000000",
    "expires_at": "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

The REST control-plane base URL and the returned Git remote use different hosts. Use result.remote for Git operations.

Copy the remote and token values from result into local shell variables:

Terminal window
export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE="<PASTE_RESULT_REMOTE_FROM_RESPONSE>"
export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN="<PASTE_RESULT_TOKEN_FROM_RESPONSE>"

3. Get the repo URL again

Fetch the repo metadata when you need to recover the remote URL later:

Terminal window
curl "$ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL/repos/$ARTIFACTS_REPO" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"
{
  "result": {
    "id": "repo_123",
    "name": "starter-repo",
    "description": null,
    "default_branch": "main",
    "created_at": "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>",
    "updated_at": "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>",
    "last_push_at": null,
    "source": null,
    "read_only": false,
    "remote": "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

This endpoint returns repo metadata only. If you need a new repo token, mint one with POST /tokens.

4. Push your first commit with git

Create a local repository and push it to the Artifacts remote:

Terminal window
mkdir artifacts-demo
cd artifacts-demo
git init -b main
printf '# Artifacts demo\n' > README.md
git add README.md
git commit -m "Initial commit"
git remote add origin "$ARTIFACTS_REMOTE"
git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN" push -u origin main

This uses the recommended header-based form and keeps the token out of the remote URL.

If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command, build one from the token secret instead:

Terminal window
export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET="${ARTIFACTS_TOKEN%%\?expires=*}"
export ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE="https://x:${ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET}@${ARTIFACTS_REMOTE#https://}"
git push "$ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE" HEAD:main

5. Pull the repo with a regular git client

Clone the same repo into a second directory:

Terminal window
cd ..
git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN" clone "$ARTIFACTS_REMOTE" artifacts-clone
git -C artifacts-clone log --oneline -1

You should see the commit you pushed in the previous step.

You can also clone with a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command:

Terminal window
git clone "$ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE" artifacts-clone

Next steps

REST API reference Review every repo and token endpoint with request and response examples.
Git client example Use repo discovery and token minting with a standard Git client flow.
Best practices Use repo isolation, least-privilege tokens, and namespace separation effectively.