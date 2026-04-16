Create an Artifacts repo with the REST API, then use a regular Git client to push and pull content.

By the end of this guide, you will create a repo inside an existing namespace, read back the repo remote URL, push a commit, and clone the same repo with a standard Git client.

Prerequisites

You need:

A Cloudflare account with access to Artifacts.

A Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit .

> . An existing Artifacts namespace, for example default .

. A local git client.

client. jq , if you want to extract response fields automatically.

For Workers-based access instead of direct HTTP calls, use the Workers get started guide.

1. Export your environment variables

Set the variables used in the examples:

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE = "default" export ARTIFACTS_REPO = "starter-repo" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL = "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/ $ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE "

Use a unique repo name each time you run this guide.

Artifacts uses Bearer authentication for control-plane requests:

Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN

2. Create a repo

Choose one of the following ways to create a repo inside that namespace:

Manual

jq Terminal window curl --request POST " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data "{ \" name \" : \" $ARTIFACTS_REPO \" }" The response resembles the following: { " result " : { " id " : "repo_123" , " name " : "starter-repo" , " description " : null , " default_branch " : "main" , " remote " : "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" , " token " : "art_v1_0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef01234567?expires=1760000000" , " expires_at " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code The REST control-plane base URL and the returned Git remote use different hosts. Use result.remote for Git operations. Copy the remote and token values from result into local shell variables: Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = "<PASTE_RESULT_REMOTE_FROM_RESPONSE>" export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = "<PASTE_RESULT_TOKEN_FROM_RESPONSE>" Capture the create response once and extract the fields with jq : Terminal window CREATE_RESPONSE = $( curl --silent --request POST " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data "{ \" name \" : \" $ARTIFACTS_REPO \" }" ) export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = $( printf '%s' " $CREATE_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.result.remote' ) export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = $( printf '%s' " $CREATE_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.result.token' )

3. Get the repo URL again

Fetch the repo metadata when you need to recover the remote URL later:

Terminal window curl " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos/ $ARTIFACTS_REPO " \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

{ " result " : { " id " : "repo_123" , " name " : "starter-repo" , " description " : null , " default_branch " : "main" , " created_at " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>" , " updated_at " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>" , " last_push_at " : null , " source " : null , " read_only " : false , " remote " : "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

This endpoint returns repo metadata only. If you need a new repo token, mint one with POST /tokens .

4. Push your first commit with git

Create a local repository and push it to the Artifacts remote:

Terminal window mkdir artifacts-demo cd artifacts-demo git init -b main printf '# Artifacts demo

' > README.md git add README.md git commit -m "Initial commit" git remote add origin " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " push -u origin main

This uses the recommended header-based form and keeps the token out of the remote URL.

If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command, build one from the token secret instead:

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET = " ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN %% \? expires = * } " export ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE = "https://x: ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET } @ ${ ARTIFACTS_REMOTE # https :// } " git push " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " HEAD:main

5. Pull the repo with a regular git client

Clone the same repo into a second directory:

Terminal window cd .. git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " clone " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " artifacts-clone git -C artifacts-clone log --oneline -1

You should see the commit you pushed in the previous step.

You can also clone with a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command:

Terminal window git clone " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " artifacts-clone

Next steps

REST API reference Review every repo and token endpoint with request and response examples.

Git client example Use repo discovery and token minting with a standard Git client flow.