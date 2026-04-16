Create an Artifacts repo with the REST API, then use a regular Git client to push and pull content.
By the end of this guide, you will create a repo inside an existing namespace, read back the repo remote URL, push a commit, and clone the same repo with a standard Git client.
You need:
A Cloudflare account with access to Artifacts.
A
Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit. An existing Artifacts namespace, for example
default.
A local
git client.
jq, if you want to extract response fields automatically.
For Workers-based access instead of direct HTTP calls, use the
Workers get started guide.
1. Export your environment variables
Set the variables used in the examples:
export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE = "default" export ARTIFACTS_REPO = "starter-repo" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL = "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/ $ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE "
Use a unique repo name each time you run this guide.
Artifacts uses Bearer authentication for control-plane requests:
Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN
Choose one of the following ways to create a repo inside that namespace:
curl --request POST " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data "{ \" name \" : \" $ARTIFACTS_REPO \" }"
The response resembles the following:
" default_branch " : "main" , " remote " : "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" , " token " : "art_v1_0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef01234567?expires=1760000000" , " expires_at " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>"
The REST control-plane base URL and the returned Git remote use different hosts. Use
result.remote for Git operations.
Copy the
remote and
token values from
result into local shell variables:
export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = "<PASTE_RESULT_REMOTE_FROM_RESPONSE>" export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = "<PASTE_RESULT_TOKEN_FROM_RESPONSE>"
Capture the create response once and extract the fields with
jq:
CREATE_RESPONSE = $( curl --silent --request POST " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data "{ \" name \" : \" $ARTIFACTS_REPO \" }" ) export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = $( printf '%s' " $CREATE_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.result.remote' ) export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = $( printf '%s' " $CREATE_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.result.token' )
3. Get the repo URL again
Fetch the repo metadata when you need to recover the remote URL later:
curl " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos/ $ARTIFACTS_REPO " \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "
" default_branch " : "main" , " created_at " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>" , " updated_at " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>" , " remote " : "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git"
This endpoint returns repo metadata only. If you need a new repo token, mint one with
POST /tokens.
4. Push your first commit with git
Create a local repository and push it to the Artifacts remote:
printf '# Artifacts demo\n' > README.md git commit -m "Initial commit" git remote add origin " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " push -u origin main
This uses the recommended header-based form and keeps the token out of the remote URL.
If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command, build one from the token secret instead:
export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET = " ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN %% \? expires = * } " export ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE = "https://x: ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET } @ ${ ARTIFACTS_REMOTE # https :// } " git push " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " HEAD:main
5. Pull the repo with a regular git client
Clone the same repo into a second directory:
git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " clone " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " artifacts-clone git -C artifacts-clone log --oneline -1
You should see the commit you pushed in the previous step.
You can also clone with a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command:
git clone " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " artifacts-clone
REST API reference Review every repo and token endpoint with request and response examples. Best practices Use repo isolation, least-privilege tokens, and namespace separation effectively.