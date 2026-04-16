Import repositories
Import an existing repository when you already have a baseline outside Artifacts and want to start using it as an Artifacts repo.
This works well for:
- a baseline repo that agents fork from
- a template repo for new sessions or users
- a shared prompts or configuration repo used across workflows
Artifacts imports public HTTPS remotes through the REST API. After import, the repo has a normal Artifacts remote URL and can be cloned, forked, or issued repo-scoped tokens like any other repo.
This example imports a public GitHub repo into the
default namespace.
Use a Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit.
The response includes the new Artifacts repo metadata, including
result.remote and an initial repo token.
After import, use the repo like any other Artifacts repo.
- Keep it as a stable baseline and fork from it for agent work
- clone it with a repo-scoped token for direct Git access
- mark it read-only if you want a fixed template repo
For the endpoint details, refer to REST API. For auth details, refer to Authentication.