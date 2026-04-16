Import repositories

Import an existing repository when you already have a baseline outside Artifacts and want to start using it as an Artifacts repo.

This works well for:

a baseline repo that agents fork from

a template repo for new sessions or users

a shared prompts or configuration repo used across workflows

Artifacts imports public HTTPS remotes through the REST API. After import, the repo has a normal Artifacts remote URL and can be cloned, forked, or issued repo-scoped tokens like any other repo.

Import a repo from GitHub

This example imports a public GitHub repo into the default namespace.

Use a Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit.

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE = "default" export ARTIFACTS_REPO = "workers-sdk-baseline" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL = "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/ $ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE "

Terminal window IMPORT_RESPONSE = $( curl --silent --request POST " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos/ $ARTIFACTS_REPO /import" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "url": "https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-sdk", "branch": "main", "depth": 100 }' ) printf '%s

' " $IMPORT_RESPONSE " Explain Code

The response includes the new Artifacts repo metadata, including result.remote and an initial repo token.

Use the imported repo

After import, use the repo like any other Artifacts repo.

Keep it as a stable baseline and fork from it for agent work

clone it with a repo-scoped token for direct Git access

mark it read-only if you want a fixed template repo

For the endpoint details, refer to REST API. For auth details, refer to Authentication.