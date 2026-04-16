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Import repositories

Import an existing repository when you already have a baseline outside Artifacts and want to start using it as an Artifacts repo.

This works well for:

  • a baseline repo that agents fork from
  • a template repo for new sessions or users
  • a shared prompts or configuration repo used across workflows

Artifacts imports public HTTPS remotes through the REST API. After import, the repo has a normal Artifacts remote URL and can be cloned, forked, or issued repo-scoped tokens like any other repo.

Import a repo from GitHub

This example imports a public GitHub repo into the default namespace.

Use a Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit.

Terminal window
export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE="default"
export ARTIFACTS_REPO="workers-sdk-baseline"
export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="<YOUR_API_TOKEN>"
export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL="https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/$ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE"
Terminal window
IMPORT_RESPONSE=$(curl --silent --request POST "$ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL/repos/$ARTIFACTS_REPO/import" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "url": "https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-sdk",
    "branch": "main",
    "depth": 100
  }')


printf '%s\n' "$IMPORT_RESPONSE"

The response includes the new Artifacts repo metadata, including result.remote and an initial repo token.

Use the imported repo

After import, use the repo like any other Artifacts repo.

  • Keep it as a stable baseline and fork from it for agent work
  • clone it with a repo-scoped token for direct Git access
  • mark it read-only if you want a fixed template repo

For the endpoint details, refer to REST API. For auth details, refer to Authentication.