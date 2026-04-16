Use this pattern when you want to discover a repo over the REST API and then hand the returned HTTPS remote to a standard Git client.

This example assumes the repo already exists and that you have a Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit.

Fetch the remote and clone the repo

First, fetch the repo metadata from the REST API. Then mint a read token for that repo and use the returned remote with git clone .

The example below uses jq to extract fields from the JSON responses.

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE = "default" export ARTIFACTS_REPO = "starter-repo" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL = "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/ $ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE " REPO_JSON = $( curl --silent " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos/ $ARTIFACTS_REPO " \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " ) ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = $( printf '%s' " $REPO_JSON " | jq -r '.result.remote' ) TOKEN_JSON = $( curl --silent " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /tokens" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data "{ \" repo \" : \" $ARTIFACTS_REPO \" , \" scope \" : \" read \" , \" ttl \" :3600}" ) ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = $( printf '%s' " $TOKEN_JSON " | jq -r '.result.plaintext' ) git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " clone " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " artifacts-clone Explain Code

This flow is useful when another system owns repo discovery or access control, but your local tooling still expects a normal git remote.

Treat ARTIFACTS_TOKEN as a secret. Keep it out of logs, and prefer http.extraHeader over saving credentials in a remote URL.

If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived workflow, extract the token secret and build the authenticated remote only for that command: