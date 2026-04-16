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Git client

Use this pattern when you want to discover a repo over the REST API and then hand the returned HTTPS remote to a standard Git client.

This example assumes the repo already exists and that you have a Cloudflare API token with Artifacts > Edit.

Fetch the remote and clone the repo

First, fetch the repo metadata from the REST API. Then mint a read token for that repo and use the returned remote with git clone.

The example below uses jq to extract fields from the JSON responses.

Terminal window
export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE="default"
export ARTIFACTS_REPO="starter-repo"
export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="<YOUR_API_TOKEN>"
export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL="https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/$ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE"


REPO_JSON=$(curl --silent "$ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL/repos/$ARTIFACTS_REPO" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN")


ARTIFACTS_REMOTE=$(printf '%s' "$REPO_JSON" | jq -r '.result.remote')


TOKEN_JSON=$(curl --silent "$ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL/tokens" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data "{\"repo\":\"$ARTIFACTS_REPO\",\"scope\":\"read\",\"ttl\":3600}")


ARTIFACTS_TOKEN=$(printf '%s' "$TOKEN_JSON" | jq -r '.result.plaintext')


git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN" clone "$ARTIFACTS_REMOTE" artifacts-clone

This flow is useful when another system owns repo discovery or access control, but your local tooling still expects a normal git remote.

Treat ARTIFACTS_TOKEN as a secret. Keep it out of logs, and prefer http.extraHeader over saving credentials in a remote URL.

If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived workflow, extract the token secret and build the authenticated remote only for that command:

Terminal window
ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET="${ARTIFACTS_TOKEN%%\?expires=*}"
ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE="https://x:${ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET}@${ARTIFACTS_REMOTE#https://}"


git clone "$ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE" artifacts-clone