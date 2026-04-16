Limits
Limits that apply to creating, importing, cloning, and pushing Artifacts are detailed below.
These limits cover naming rules and request rates for control-plane and git operations.
|Feature
|Limit
|Control-plane request rate
|2,000 requests per 10 seconds
|Git request rate (per namespace)
|2,000 requests per 10 seconds
|Maximum storage per repository
|10 GB
|Maximum storage per account
|1 TB (can be raised on request)
|Maximum number of repositories
|Unlimited
|Maximum number of namespaces
|Unlimited
|Namespace and repo names
|3-63 characters, lowercase only,
a-z and hyphens allowed
|Maximum name length
|63 characters