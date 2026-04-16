 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Limits

Limits that apply to creating, importing, cloning, and pushing Artifacts are detailed below.

These limits cover naming rules and request rates for control-plane and git operations.

FeatureLimit
Control-plane request rate2,000 requests per 10 seconds
Git request rate (per namespace)2,000 requests per 10 seconds
Maximum storage per repository10 GB
Maximum storage per account1 TB (can be raised on request)
Maximum number of repositoriesUnlimited
Maximum number of namespacesUnlimited
Namespace and repo names3-63 characters, lowercase only, a-z and hyphens allowed
Maximum name length63 characters