Artifacts uses a different authentication path for each interface. Choose auth based on how your code reaches the repo.

Compare auth methods

Interface Authenticate with Permissions or scopes Use for Workers binding Wrangler OAuth or a Cloudflare API token wrangler login requests artifacts:write by default. API tokens need Artifacts > Read or Artifacts > Edit. Worker code that calls env.ARTIFACTS REST API Cloudflare API token in Authorization: Bearer ... Artifacts > Read for read routes, Artifacts > Edit for create, import, delete, and token routes Control-plane HTTP requests Git protocol Repo-scoped Artifacts token read for clone, fetch, and pull. write for push. Standard Git over HTTPS

Cloudflare API tokens authenticate control-plane access. Repo-scoped Artifacts tokens authenticate Git access.

Authenticate the Workers binding

The Workers binding uses your Wrangler authentication. Your Worker code does not pass a token when it calls env.ARTIFACTS .

Add the binding in your Wrangler config:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "artifacts-worker" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-16" , " artifacts " : [ { " binding " : "ARTIFACTS" , " namespace " : "default" } ] } Explain Code TOML name = "artifacts-worker" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-16" [[ artifacts ]] binding = "ARTIFACTS" namespace = "default"

For local development, wrangler login requests artifacts:write by default. For CI or other headless environments, use a Cloudflare API token scoped to the target account:

Artifacts > Read for read-only operations

> for read-only operations Artifacts > Edit for create, update, delete, fork, or token-minting operations

Terminal window export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>"

Authenticate the REST API

The REST API uses a Cloudflare API token in the Authorization header. Use Artifacts > Read for read routes, and Artifacts > Edit for routes that change repo state.

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE = "default" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL = "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/ $ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE "

Read repo metadata with a read-capable token:

Terminal window curl " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos/starter-repo" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Create a repo with an edit-capable token:

Terminal window curl --request POST " $ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL /repos" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "starter-repo" }'

Authenticate the Git protocol

Git uses repo-scoped Artifacts tokens, not Cloudflare API tokens. Mint these tokens from the Workers binding or the REST API, then use them with the repo remote URL.

Token scope Allowed commands read git clone , git fetch , git pull write git clone , git fetch , git pull , git push

Use a read token to clone:

Terminal window git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer <YOUR_READ_TOKEN>" clone "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" artifacts-clone

Use a write token to push:

Terminal window git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer <YOUR_WRITE_TOKEN>" push "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" HEAD:main

For more information on token handling and authenticated remotes, refer to Git protocol.