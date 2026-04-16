Authentication
Artifacts uses a different authentication path for each interface. Choose auth based on how your code reaches the repo.
|Interface
|Authenticate with
|Permissions or scopes
|Use for
|Workers binding
|Wrangler OAuth or a Cloudflare API token
wrangler login requests
artifacts:write by default. API tokens need Artifacts > Read or Artifacts > Edit.
|Worker code that calls
env.ARTIFACTS
|REST API
|Cloudflare API token in
Authorization: Bearer ...
|Artifacts > Read for read routes, Artifacts > Edit for create, import, delete, and token routes
|Control-plane HTTP requests
|Git protocol
|Repo-scoped Artifacts token
read for clone, fetch, and pull.
write for push.
|Standard Git over HTTPS
Cloudflare API tokens authenticate control-plane access. Repo-scoped Artifacts tokens authenticate Git access.
The Workers binding uses your Wrangler authentication. Your Worker code does not pass a token when it calls
env.ARTIFACTS.
Add the binding in your Wrangler config:
For local development,
wrangler login requests
artifacts:write by default. For CI or other headless environments, use a Cloudflare API token scoped to the target account:
- Artifacts > Read for read-only operations
- Artifacts > Edit for create, update, delete, fork, or token-minting operations
The REST API uses a Cloudflare API token in the
Authorization header. Use Artifacts > Read for read routes, and Artifacts > Edit for routes that change repo state.
Read repo metadata with a read-capable token:
Create a repo with an edit-capable token:
Git uses repo-scoped Artifacts tokens, not Cloudflare API tokens. Mint these tokens from the Workers binding or the REST API, then use them with the repo
remote URL.
|Token scope
|Allowed commands
read
git clone,
git fetch,
git pull
write
git clone,
git fetch,
git pull,
git push
Use a read token to clone:
Use a write token to push:
For more information on token handling and authenticated remotes, refer to Git protocol.