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Errors

This is a list of Artifacts errors.

Error codes

NameCodeDescription
ALREADY_EXISTS10201The target repository already exists in the namespace.
NOT_FOUND10200The repository or remote resource does not exist.
IMPORT_IN_PROGRESS10302The repository is still being imported and is not yet available.
FORK_IN_PROGRESS10303The repository is still being forked and is not yet available.
INVALID_INPUT10100A request parameter is missing, malformed, or outside the accepted range.
INVALID_REPO_NAME10101The repository name does not meet naming requirements.
INVALID_TTL10103The token TTL is outside the allowed range (60–31,536,000 seconds).
INVALID_URL10104The source URL does not point to a valid git repository.
REMOTE_AUTH_REQUIRED10106The remote repository requires authentication.
UPSTREAM_UNAVAILABLE10401The remote git server could not be reached.
MEMORY_LIMIT10402The operation exceeds service memory limits.
INTERNAL_ERROR10400An unexpected internal error occurred.