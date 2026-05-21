Errors
This is a list of Artifacts errors.
|Name
|Code
|Description
ALREADY_EXISTS
|10201
|The target repository already exists in the namespace.
NOT_FOUND
|10200
|The repository or remote resource does not exist.
IMPORT_IN_PROGRESS
|10302
|The repository is still being imported and is not yet available.
FORK_IN_PROGRESS
|10303
|The repository is still being forked and is not yet available.
INVALID_INPUT
|10100
|A request parameter is missing, malformed, or outside the accepted range.
INVALID_REPO_NAME
|10101
|The repository name does not meet naming requirements.
INVALID_TTL
|10103
|The token TTL is outside the allowed range (60–31,536,000 seconds).
INVALID_URL
|10104
|The source URL does not point to a valid git repository.
REMOTE_AUTH_REQUIRED
|10106
|The remote repository requires authentication.
UPSTREAM_UNAVAILABLE
|10401
|The remote git server could not be reached.
MEMORY_LIMIT
|10402
|The operation exceeds service memory limits.
INTERNAL_ERROR
|10400
|An unexpected internal error occurred.