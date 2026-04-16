Artifacts exposes analytics that let you inspect repo activity, errors, and operation duration across your account.

Artifacts metrics are available through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can use them to answer questions like which repos are busiest, where errors cluster, and how long operations take.

Metrics

Artifacts currently exports the artifactsEventsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL dataset.

Metric GraphQL field Description Operations count Total number of Artifacts events that match the query filter. This includes successful actions and errors. Total duration sum.durationMs Total time spent handling matching Artifacts operations, in milliseconds. Average duration avg.durationMs Average time per matching operation, in milliseconds. Duration p25 quantiles.durationMsP25 25th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds. Duration p50 quantiles.durationMsP50 Median operation duration, in milliseconds. Duration p75 quantiles.durationMsP75 75th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds. Duration p90 quantiles.durationMsP90 90th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds. Duration p95 quantiles.durationMsP95 95th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds. Duration p99 quantiles.durationMsP99 99th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds. Duration p999 quantiles.durationMsP999 99.9th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.

Metrics can be queried for the past 31 days. Queries require an accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.

Dimensions

Use these dimensions to filter or group results:

Dimension Description repository Fully qualified repo path in the form namespace/name . repositoryNamespace Namespace that contains the repo. repositoryName Repo name inside the namespace. eventKind Top-level event category. Use action for successful operations and error for failures. eventType Specific operation or error type. errorMessage Error message for failed operations. date Calendar date of the event. datetime Exact event timestamp. datetimeMinute Event time truncated to the minute. datetimeFiveMinutes Event time truncated to five-minute windows. datetimeFifteenMinutes Event time truncated to fifteen-minute windows. datetimeHour Event time truncated to the hour. datetimeSixHours Event time truncated to six-hour windows.

Event types

Artifacts currently emits these values in eventType :

Event type Kind Description create action A repo was created. fork action A repo was forked. push action A client pushed data to a repo. pull action A client fetched or cloned data from a repo. delete action A repo was deleted. storageLimitReached error An operation hit a storage limit condition. serverError error The service failed while handling the request. clientError error The client sent an invalid or unsupported request. rateLimited error The request was rejected by a rate limiter.

Example GraphQL queries

You can query Artifacts analytics with the GraphQL Analytics API. All examples on this page use the artifactsEventsAdaptiveGroups dataset.

Operations by repo within a namespace

Use this query to find the busiest repos in one namespace over a time range. It also returns average operation duration so you can compare activity and latency together.

query ArtifactsOperationsByRepo ( $accountTag : string ! $datetimeStart : Time $datetimeEnd : Time $repositoryNamespace : string ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { artifactsEventsAdaptiveGroups( limit : 100 filter : { datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd repositoryNamespace : $repositoryNamespace eventKind : "action" } orderBy : [ count_DESC ] ) { count avg { durationMs } dimensions { repositoryName } } } } } Explain Code

Errors by repo, descending

Use this query to rank repos by error volume. It helps you spot which repos fail most often and which error types are driving those failures.

query ArtifactsErrorsByRepo ( $accountTag : string ! $datetimeStart : Time $datetimeEnd : Time ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { artifactsEventsAdaptiveGroups( limit : 100 filter : { datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd eventKind : "error" } orderBy : [ count_DESC ] ) { count dimensions { repository eventType } } } } } Explain Code

Repos by pushes, descending

Use this query to see which repos receive the most pushes in a time window. It is useful for identifying active write-heavy repos across an account.