Metrics
Artifacts exposes analytics that let you inspect repo activity, errors, and operation duration across your account.
Artifacts metrics are available through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can use them to answer questions like which repos are busiest, where errors cluster, and how long operations take.
Artifacts currently exports the
artifactsEventsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL dataset.
|Metric
|GraphQL field
|Description
|Operations
count
|Total number of Artifacts events that match the query filter. This includes successful actions and errors.
|Total duration
sum.durationMs
|Total time spent handling matching Artifacts operations, in milliseconds.
|Average duration
avg.durationMs
|Average time per matching operation, in milliseconds.
|Duration p25
quantiles.durationMsP25
|25th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.
|Duration p50
quantiles.durationMsP50
|Median operation duration, in milliseconds.
|Duration p75
quantiles.durationMsP75
|75th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.
|Duration p90
quantiles.durationMsP90
|90th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.
|Duration p95
quantiles.durationMsP95
|95th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.
|Duration p99
quantiles.durationMsP99
|99th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.
|Duration p999
quantiles.durationMsP999
|99.9th percentile operation duration, in milliseconds.
Metrics can be queried for the past 31 days. Queries require an
accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.
Use these dimensions to filter or group results:
|Dimension
|Description
repository
|Fully qualified repo path in the form
namespace/name.
repositoryNamespace
|Namespace that contains the repo.
repositoryName
|Repo name inside the namespace.
eventKind
|Top-level event category. Use
action for successful operations and
error for failures.
eventType
|Specific operation or error type.
errorMessage
|Error message for failed operations.
date
|Calendar date of the event.
datetime
|Exact event timestamp.
datetimeMinute
|Event time truncated to the minute.
datetimeFiveMinutes
|Event time truncated to five-minute windows.
datetimeFifteenMinutes
|Event time truncated to fifteen-minute windows.
datetimeHour
|Event time truncated to the hour.
datetimeSixHours
|Event time truncated to six-hour windows.
Artifacts currently emits these values in
eventType:
|Event type
|Kind
|Description
create
action
|A repo was created.
fork
action
|A repo was forked.
push
action
|A client pushed data to a repo.
pull
action
|A client fetched or cloned data from a repo.
delete
action
|A repo was deleted.
storageLimitReached
error
|An operation hit a storage limit condition.
serverError
error
|The service failed while handling the request.
clientError
error
|The client sent an invalid or unsupported request.
rateLimited
error
|The request was rejected by a rate limiter.
You can query Artifacts analytics with the GraphQL Analytics API. All examples on this page use the
artifactsEventsAdaptiveGroups dataset.
Use this query to find the busiest repos in one namespace over a time range. It also returns average operation duration so you can compare activity and latency together.
Use this query to rank repos by error volume. It helps you spot which repos fail most often and which error types are driving those failures.
Use this query to see which repos receive the most pushes in a time window. It is useful for identifying active write-heavy repos across an account.