Sandbox SDK + Artifacts

This example uses the git-repo-per-sandbox Sandbox SDK template and highlights the Artifacts-specific pieces.

Start from the template with create cloudflare , as shown in Run Claude Code on a Sandbox. Then adapt the Artifacts flow with the focused snippets below.

Creates or reuses a sandbox by ID.

Creates or reuses an Artifacts repo with the same ID.

Passes an authenticated Git remote into the sandbox as ARTIFACTS_GIT_REMOTE .

Create your project

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- repo-per-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/git-repo-per-sandbox yarn create cloudflare repo-per-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/git-repo-per-sandbox pnpm create cloudflare@latest repo-per-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/git-repo-per-sandbox

Terminal window cd repo-per-sandbox

1. Create or reuse the repo

The template keeps one Artifacts repo per sandbox ID:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( sandboxId ) ; let defaultBranch ; let remote ; let token ; if ( repo ) { const info = await repo . info () ; if ( ! info ) { throw new Error ( "Repo metadata not found" ) ; } defaultBranch = info . defaultBranch ; remote = info . remote ; token = ( await repo . createToken ( "write" , 3600 )) . plaintext ; } else { const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( sandboxId ) ; defaultBranch = created . defaultBranch ; remote = created . remote ; token = created . token ; } Explain Code src/index.ts const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( sandboxId ) ; let defaultBranch : string ; let remote : string ; let token : string ; if ( repo ) { const info = await repo . info () ; if ( ! info ) { throw new Error ( "Repo metadata not found" ) ; } defaultBranch = info . defaultBranch ; remote = info . remote ; token = ( await repo . createToken ( "write" , 3600 )) . plaintext ; } else { const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( sandboxId ) ; defaultBranch = created . defaultBranch ; remote = created . remote ; token = created . token ; } Explain Code

2. Create or reuse the sandbox

Use the same ID for the sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sandboxId ) ; src/index.ts import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sandboxId ) ;

3. Pass the repo into the sandbox

Convert the write token into an authenticated Git remote, then store it as an environment variable inside the sandbox.

Use a short-lived token and pass it into the sandbox only after the sandbox session is authorized to push changes.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js function toAuthenticatedRemote ( remote , token ) { const tokenSecret = token . split ( "?expires=" )[ 0 ] ; return `https://x: ${ tokenSecret } @ ${ remote . slice ( "https://" . length ) } ` ; } await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { ARTIFACTS_GIT_REMOTE : toAuthenticatedRemote ( remote , token ) , } ) ; src/index.ts function toAuthenticatedRemote ( remote : string , token : string ) { const tokenSecret = token . split ( "?expires=" )[ 0 ] ; return `https://x: ${ tokenSecret } @ ${ remote . slice ( "https://" . length ) } ` ; } await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { ARTIFACTS_GIT_REMOTE : toAuthenticatedRemote ( remote , token ) , } ) ;