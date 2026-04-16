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Sandbox SDK + Artifacts

This example uses the git-repo-per-sandbox Sandbox SDK template and highlights the Artifacts-specific pieces.

Start from the template with create cloudflare, as shown in Run Claude Code on a Sandbox. Then adapt the Artifacts flow with the focused snippets below.

  • Creates or reuses a sandbox by ID.
  • Creates or reuses an Artifacts repo with the same ID.
  • Passes an authenticated Git remote into the sandbox as ARTIFACTS_GIT_REMOTE.

Create your project

npm create cloudflare@latest -- repo-per-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/git-repo-per-sandbox
Terminal window
cd repo-per-sandbox

1. Create or reuse the repo

The template keeps one Artifacts repo per sandbox ID:

src/index.js
const repo = await env.ARTIFACTS.get(sandboxId);


let defaultBranch;
let remote;
let token;


if (repo) {
  const info = await repo.info();
  if (!info) {
    throw new Error("Repo metadata not found");
  }


  defaultBranch = info.defaultBranch;
  remote = info.remote;
  token = (await repo.createToken("write", 3600)).plaintext;
} else {
  const created = await env.ARTIFACTS.create(sandboxId);


  defaultBranch = created.defaultBranch;
  remote = created.remote;
  token = created.token;
}

2. Create or reuse the sandbox

Use the same ID for the sandbox:

src/index.js
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, sandboxId);

3. Pass the repo into the sandbox

Convert the write token into an authenticated Git remote, then store it as an environment variable inside the sandbox.

Use a short-lived token and pass it into the sandbox only after the sandbox session is authorized to push changes.

src/index.js
function toAuthenticatedRemote(remote, token) {
  const tokenSecret = token.split("?expires=")[0];
  return `https://x:${tokenSecret}@${remote.slice("https://".length)}`;
}


await sandbox.setEnvVars({
  ARTIFACTS_GIT_REMOTE: toAuthenticatedRemote(remote, token),
});

Code running inside the sandbox can then use ARTIFACTS_GIT_REMOTE with git clone, git fetch, git pull, or git push.