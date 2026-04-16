isomorphic-git

constructor(entry: Entry) {
return this.entry.kind === "file" ? this.entry.data.byteLength : 0;
return this.entry.mtimeMs;
return this.entry.mtimeMs;
return this.entry.kind === "file" ? 0o100644 : 0o040000;
return this.entry.kind === "file";
return this.entry.kind === "dir";
encoder = new TextEncoder();
decoder = new TextDecoder();
entries = new Map<string, Entry>([
["/", { kind: "dir", children: new Set(), mtimeMs: Date.now() }],
readFile: this.readFile.bind(this),
writeFile: this.writeFile.bind(this),
unlink: this.unlink.bind(this),
readdir: this.readdir.bind(this),
mkdir: this.mkdir.bind(this),
rmdir: this.rmdir.bind(this),
stat: this.stat.bind(this),
lstat: this.lstat.bind(this),
normalize(input: string) {
const segments: string[] = [];
for (const part of input.split("/")) {
if (!part || part === ".") {
return `/${segments.join("/")}` || "/";
const normalized = this.normalize(path);
if (normalized === "/") {
const parts = normalized.split("/").filter(Boolean);
return parts.length ? `/${parts.join("/")}` : "/";
return this.normalize(path).split("/").filter(Boolean).pop() ?? "";
return this.entries.get(this.normalize(path));
requireEntry(path: string) {
const entry = this.getEntry(path);
throw new Error(`ENOENT: ${path}`);
requireDir(path: string) {
const entry = this.requireEntry(path);
if (entry.kind !== "dir") {
throw new Error(`ENOTDIR: ${path}`);
async mkdir(path: string, options?: { recursive?: boolean } | number) {
const target = this.normalize(path);
typeof options === "object" && options !== null && options.recursive;
const parent = this.parent(target);
if (!this.entries.has(parent)) {
throw new Error(`ENOENT: ${parent}`);
await this.mkdir(parent, { recursive: true });
if (this.entries.has(target)) {
this.entries.set(target, {
this.requireDir(parent).children.add(this.basename(target));
async writeFile(path: string, data: string | Uint8Array | ArrayBuffer) {
const target = this.normalize(path);
await this.mkdir(this.parent(target), { recursive: true });
? this.encoder.encode(data)
: data instanceof Uint8Array
this.entries.set(target, {
this.requireDir(this.parent(target)).children.add(this.basename(target));
async readFile(path: string, options?: string | { encoding?: string }) {
const entry = this.requireEntry(path);
if (entry.kind !== "file") {
throw new Error(`EISDIR: ${path}`);
const encoding = typeof options === "string" ? options : options?.encoding;
return encoding ? this.decoder.decode(entry.data) : entry.data;
async readdir(path: string) {
return [...this.requireDir(path).children].sort();
async unlink(path: string) {
const target = this.normalize(path);
const entry = this.requireEntry(target);
if (entry.kind !== "file") {
throw new Error(`EISDIR: ${path}`);
this.entries.delete(target);
this.requireDir(this.parent(target)).children.delete(this.basename(target));
async rmdir(path: string) {
const target = this.normalize(path);
const entry = this.requireDir(target);
if (entry.children.size > 0) {
throw new Error(`ENOTEMPTY: ${path}`);
this.entries.delete(target);
this.requireDir(this.parent(target)).children.delete(this.basename(target));
async stat(path: string) {
return new MemoryStats(this.requireEntry(path));
async lstat(path: string) {