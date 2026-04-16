Use isomorphic-git ↗ in a Cloudflare Worker when you need Git operations without a Git binary.

This works with Artifacts because Artifacts exposes standard Git smart HTTP remotes. In Workers, pair isomorphic-git/http/web with a small in-memory filesystem because the runtime does not expose a local disk.

Install the dependency

Install isomorphic-git in your Worker project:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i isomorphic-git yarn add isomorphic-git pnpm add isomorphic-git bun add isomorphic-git

Example

This demo creates a new repo on each request, writes two files, commits them, and pushes main to the new remote.

Use this as a reference for the end-to-end flow. In a production Worker, look up or reuse an existing repo instead of creating a new one for every request.

Protect write-capable routes This example omits authentication so it can focus on the Git flow. In production, authorize the caller before creating repos or granting write capability.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import git from "isomorphic-git" ; import http from "isomorphic-git/http/web" ; import { MemoryFS } from "./memory-fs" ; export default { async fetch ( _request , env ) { const repoName = `worker-demo- ${ crypto . randomUUID () . slice ( 0 , 8 ) } ` ; const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( repoName ) ; // Artifacts returns art_v1_<secret>?expires=<unix_seconds>. // For Git Basic auth, pass only the secret as the password. const tokenSecret = created . token . split ( "?expires=" )[ 0 ] ; const dir = "/workspace" ; const fs = new MemoryFS () ; await git . init ( { fs , dir , defaultBranch : "main" } ) ; await fs . promises . writeFile ( ` ${ dir } /README.md` , "# Artifacts repo created from a Worker

" , ) ; await fs . promises . writeFile ( ` ${ dir } /src/index.ts` , 'export const message = "hello from Artifacts";

' , ) ; await git . add ( { fs , dir , filepath : "README.md" } ) ; await git . add ( { fs , dir , filepath : "src/index.ts" } ) ; const commit = await git . commit ( { fs , dir , message : "Create starter files" , author : { name : "Artifacts example" , email : "artifacts@example.com" , }, } ) ; const push = await git . push ( { fs , http , dir , url : created . remote , ref : "main" , onAuth : () => ( { username : "x" , password : tokenSecret , } ) , } ) ; return Response . json ( { repo : created . name , remote : created . remote , commit , refs : push . refs , } ) ; }, }; Explain Code src/index.ts import git from "isomorphic-git" ; import http from "isomorphic-git/http/web" ; import { MemoryFS } from "./memory-fs" ; export interface Env { ARTIFACTS : Artifacts ; } export default { async fetch ( _request : Request , env : Env ) { const repoName = `worker-demo- ${ crypto . randomUUID () . slice ( 0 , 8 ) } ` ; const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( repoName ) ; // Artifacts returns art_v1_<secret>?expires=<unix_seconds>. // For Git Basic auth, pass only the secret as the password. const tokenSecret = created . token . split ( "?expires=" )[ 0 ] ; const dir = "/workspace" ; const fs = new MemoryFS () ; await git . init ( { fs , dir , defaultBranch : "main" } ) ; await fs . promises . writeFile ( ` ${ dir } /README.md` , "# Artifacts repo created from a Worker

" , ) ; await fs . promises . writeFile ( ` ${ dir } /src/index.ts` , 'export const message = "hello from Artifacts";

' , ) ; await git . add ( { fs , dir , filepath : "README.md" } ) ; await git . add ( { fs , dir , filepath : "src/index.ts" } ) ; const commit = await git . commit ( { fs , dir , message : "Create starter files" , author : { name : "Artifacts example" , email : "artifacts@example.com" , }, } ) ; const push = await git . push ( { fs , http , dir , url : created . remote , ref : "main" , onAuth : () => ( { username : "x" , password : tokenSecret , } ) , } ) ; return Response . json ( { repo : created . name , remote : created . remote , commit , refs : push . refs , } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code