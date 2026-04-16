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isomorphic-git

Use isomorphic-git in a Cloudflare Worker when you need Git operations without a Git binary.

This works with Artifacts because Artifacts exposes standard Git smart HTTP remotes. In Workers, pair isomorphic-git/http/web with a small in-memory filesystem because the runtime does not expose a local disk.

Install the dependency

Install isomorphic-git in your Worker project:

npm i isomorphic-git

Example

This demo creates a new repo on each request, writes two files, commits them, and pushes main to the new remote.

Use this as a reference for the end-to-end flow. In a production Worker, look up or reuse an existing repo instead of creating a new one for every request.

src/index.js
import git from "isomorphic-git";
import http from "isomorphic-git/http/web";
import { MemoryFS } from "./memory-fs";


export default {
  async fetch(_request, env) {
    const repoName = `worker-demo-${crypto.randomUUID().slice(0, 8)}`;
    const created = await env.ARTIFACTS.create(repoName);


    // Artifacts returns art_v1_<secret>?expires=<unix_seconds>.
    // For Git Basic auth, pass only the secret as the password.
    const tokenSecret = created.token.split("?expires=")[0];
    const dir = "/workspace";
    const fs = new MemoryFS();


    await git.init({ fs, dir, defaultBranch: "main" });


    await fs.promises.writeFile(
      `${dir}/README.md`,
      "# Artifacts repo created from a Worker\n",
    );
    await fs.promises.writeFile(
      `${dir}/src/index.ts`,
      'export const message = "hello from Artifacts";\n',
    );


    await git.add({ fs, dir, filepath: "README.md" });
    await git.add({ fs, dir, filepath: "src/index.ts" });


    const commit = await git.commit({
      fs,
      dir,
      message: "Create starter files",
      author: {
        name: "Artifacts example",
        email: "artifacts@example.com",
      },
    });


    const push = await git.push({
      fs,
      http,
      dir,
      url: created.remote,
      ref: "main",
      onAuth: () => ({
        username: "x",
        password: tokenSecret,
      }),
    });


    return Response.json({
      repo: created.name,
      remote: created.remote,
      commit,
      refs: push.refs,
    });
  },
};

In-memory filesystem helper

Use this helper with isomorphic-git in Workers when you need a short-lived working tree in memory.

src/memory-fs.js
class MemoryStats {
  entry;


  constructor(entry) {
    this.entry = entry;
  }


  get size() {
    return this.entry.kind === "file" ? this.entry.data.byteLength : 0;
  }


  get mtimeMs() {
    return this.entry.mtimeMs;
  }


  get ctimeMs() {
    return this.entry.mtimeMs;
  }


  get mode() {
    return this.entry.kind === "file" ? 0o100644 : 0o040000;
  }


  isFile() {
    return this.entry.kind === "file";
  }


  isDirectory() {
    return this.entry.kind === "dir";
  }


  isSymbolicLink() {
    return false;
  }
}


export class MemoryFS {
  encoder = new TextEncoder();
  decoder = new TextDecoder();
  entries = new Map([
    ["/", { kind: "dir", children: new Set(), mtimeMs: Date.now() }],
  ]);


  promises = {
    readFile: this.readFile.bind(this),
    writeFile: this.writeFile.bind(this),
    unlink: this.unlink.bind(this),
    readdir: this.readdir.bind(this),
    mkdir: this.mkdir.bind(this),
    rmdir: this.rmdir.bind(this),
    stat: this.stat.bind(this),
    lstat: this.lstat.bind(this),
  };


  normalize(input) {
    const segments = [];


    for (const part of input.split("/")) {
      if (!part || part === ".") {
        continue;
      }


      if (part === "..") {
        segments.pop();
        continue;
      }


      segments.push(part);
    }


    return `/${segments.join("/")}` || "/";
  }


  parent(path) {
    const normalized = this.normalize(path);
    if (normalized === "/") {
      return "/";
    }


    const parts = normalized.split("/").filter(Boolean);
    parts.pop();
    return parts.length ? `/${parts.join("/")}` : "/";
  }


  basename(path) {
    return this.normalize(path).split("/").filter(Boolean).pop() ?? "";
  }


  getEntry(path) {
    return this.entries.get(this.normalize(path));
  }


  requireEntry(path) {
    const entry = this.getEntry(path);
    if (!entry) {
      throw new Error(`ENOENT: ${path}`);
    }


    return entry;
  }


  requireDir(path) {
    const entry = this.requireEntry(path);
    if (entry.kind !== "dir") {
      throw new Error(`ENOTDIR: ${path}`);
    }


    return entry;
  }


  async mkdir(path, options) {
    const target = this.normalize(path);
    if (target === "/") {
      return;
    }


    const recursive =
      typeof options === "object" && options !== null && options.recursive;
    const parent = this.parent(target);


    if (!this.entries.has(parent)) {
      if (!recursive) {
        throw new Error(`ENOENT: ${parent}`);
      }


      await this.mkdir(parent, { recursive: true });
    }


    if (this.entries.has(target)) {
      return;
    }


    this.entries.set(target, {
      kind: "dir",
      children: new Set(),
      mtimeMs: Date.now(),
    });


    this.requireDir(parent).children.add(this.basename(target));
  }


  async writeFile(path, data) {
    const target = this.normalize(path);
    await this.mkdir(this.parent(target), { recursive: true });


    const bytes =
      typeof data === "string"
        ? this.encoder.encode(data)
        : data instanceof Uint8Array
          ? data
          : new Uint8Array(data);


    this.entries.set(target, {
      kind: "file",
      data: bytes,
      mtimeMs: Date.now(),
    });


    this.requireDir(this.parent(target)).children.add(this.basename(target));
  }


  async readFile(path, options) {
    const entry = this.requireEntry(path);
    if (entry.kind !== "file") {
      throw new Error(`EISDIR: ${path}`);
    }


    const encoding = typeof options === "string" ? options : options?.encoding;
    return encoding ? this.decoder.decode(entry.data) : entry.data;
  }


  async readdir(path) {
    return [...this.requireDir(path).children].sort();
  }


  async unlink(path) {
    const target = this.normalize(path);
    const entry = this.requireEntry(target);
    if (entry.kind !== "file") {
      throw new Error(`EISDIR: ${path}`);
    }


    this.entries.delete(target);
    this.requireDir(this.parent(target)).children.delete(this.basename(target));
  }


  async rmdir(path) {
    const target = this.normalize(path);
    const entry = this.requireDir(target);
    if (entry.children.size > 0) {
      throw new Error(`ENOTEMPTY: ${path}`);
    }


    this.entries.delete(target);
    this.requireDir(this.parent(target)).children.delete(this.basename(target));
  }


  async stat(path) {
    return new MemoryStats(this.requireEntry(path));
  }


  async lstat(path) {
    return this.stat(path);
  }
}