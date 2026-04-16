 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Pricing

Artifacts pricing is billed on two dimensions:

  • Operations: the number of repo operations, such as create, push, pull, and clone.
  • Storage: the total amount of stored data, measured in gigabyte-months (GB-mo).

Artifacts pricing

UnitWorkers FreeWorkers Paid
Operations (1,000 operations)UnavailableFirst 10,000 per month + $0.15 per additional 1,000 operations
Storage (GB-mo)UnavailableFirst 1 GB per month + $0.50 per additional GB-mo

Storage usage

Storage is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-mo) as the billing metric, identical to Durable Objects SQL storage. A GB-mo is calculated by averaging peak storage per day over a 30-day billing period.

  • Storage is calculated across all repositories.
  • Replicas do not add storage charges. Storage is replicated by default, and you do not need to manage repository availability or uptime.
  • Repos remain stored until you explicitly delete them.