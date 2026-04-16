Pricing
Artifacts pricing is billed on two dimensions:
- Operations: the number of repo operations, such as
create,
push,
pull, and
clone.
- Storage: the total amount of stored data, measured in gigabyte-months (
GB-mo).
|Unit
|Workers Free
|Workers Paid
|Operations (1,000 operations)
|Unavailable
|First 10,000 per month + $0.15 per additional 1,000 operations
|Storage (GB-mo)
|Unavailable
|First 1 GB per month + $0.50 per additional GB-mo
Storage is billed using gigabyte-month (
GB-mo) as the billing metric, identical to Durable Objects SQL storage. A
GB-mo is calculated by averaging peak storage per day over a 30-day billing period.
- Storage is calculated across all repositories.
- Replicas do not add storage charges. Storage is replicated by default, and you do not need to manage repository availability or uptime.
- Repos remain stored until you explicitly delete them.