Supporting IPv6-only networks
IPv4 addresses are going away but networks still need to support them alongside IPv6 addresses. Networks usually deploy something called a dual-stack network to manage this transition. In dual-stack networks, the network expects only IPv6 addresses but still have a way to translate IPv4 addresses if it sees one. One of the components of a dual-stack network is DNS64. DNS64 allows configuring a DNS resolver to synthesize IPv6 addresses from IPv4 answers. DNS64 only does that when an AAAA record does not exist for a domain.
This document explains who should use DNS64 as well as how to configure and test it.
Who is this for?
You should only enable DNS64 if you are managing or using an IPv6-only network. While the resolver can synthesize IPv6 addresses, it cannot synthesize their record signatures for domains using DNSSEC, so a DNS client that is able to revalidate signatures would reject these extra records without signatures. A good tradeoff is to use a secure protocol such as DNS over TLS, or DNS over HTTPS between the client and the resolver to prevent tampering.
How can I configure it?
DNS64 is specifically for networks that already have NAT64 support. If you are a network operator who has NAT64, you can test our DNS64 support by updating it to the following IP addresses:
2606:4700:4700::64
2606:4700:4700::6400
Some devices use separate fields for all eight parts of IPv6 addresses and cannot accept the
:: IPv6 abbreviation syntax. For such fields enter:
2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:64
2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:6400
How can I test it?
After your configuration, visit an IPv4 only address to check if you can reach it, for example: https://ipv4.google.com.
Visit http://test-ipv6.com/ to test if it can detect your IPv6 address. If you receive a 10/10 that means your IPv6 is configured correctly.