Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit 1.1.1.1 on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Router

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:

  1. Go to the IP address used to access your router's admin console in your browser.

  2. Enter the router password.

  3. Find the place in the admin console where DNS settings are set.

  4. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  5. Replace the existing addresses with:

    1.1.1.1
    1.0.0.1
    2606:4700:4700::1111
    2606:4700:4700::1001

  6. Save the updated settings.

Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT

It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound.

FRITZ!Box

Starting with FRITZ!OS 7.20, DNS over TLS is supported, see Configuring different DNS servers in the FRITZ!Box.