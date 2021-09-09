Router
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:
Go to the IP address used to access your router's admin console in your browser.
- Linksys and Asus routers typically use http://192.168.1.1
- Netgear routers typically use http://192.168.0.1 or http://192.168.1.1
- D-Link routers typically use http://192.168.0.1
- Ubiquiti routers typically use http://unifi.ubnt.com
Enter the router password.
Find the place in the admin console where DNS settings are set.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Replace the existing addresses with:1.1.1.11.0.0.12606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Save the updated settings.
Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT
It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound.
FRITZ!Box
Starting with FRITZ!OS 7.20, DNS over TLS is supported, see Configuring different DNS servers in the FRITZ!Box.