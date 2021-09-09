Skip to content
macOS

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1:

IPv4

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click on the Network icon > Advanced.

  3. Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:

    1.1.1.1
    1.0.0.1

  5. Click OK > Apply.

IPv6

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click on the Network icon > Advanced.

  3. Select the DNS tab. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:

    2606:4700:4700::1111
    2606:4700:4700::1001

  5. Click OK > Apply.

Encrypt your DNS queries

1.1.1.1 supports DNS over TLS (DoT) and DNS over HTTPS (DoH), two standards developed for encrypting plaintext DNS traffic. This prevents untrustworthy entities from interpreting and manipulating your queries. For more information on how to encrypt your DNS queries, please refer to the Encrypted DNS documentation.