Windows
Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 on your Windows computer.
Windows 10
Click on the Start menu > Control Panel.
Click on Network and Internet.
Click on Change Adapter Settings.
Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
Click Properties.
Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
Click Properties.
Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
Click OK.
Go now to Internet Protocol Version 6.
Click Properties.
Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Click Close.