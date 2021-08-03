Linux
Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 on your Linux device.
Ubuntu
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
Click Edit > IPv4.
Change the DNS servers listed to:
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
Click Apply.
Then, go to IPv6.
Add the DNS servers:
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Click Apply.
Debian
In the command line, type:
$ sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.
Replace the
nameserverlines with:
For IPv4:
nameserver 1.0.0.1
nameserver 1.1.1.1
For IPv6:
nameserver 2606:4700:4700::1111
nameserver 2606:4700:4700::1001
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then after lifting the key, type:
:wq