Gaming consoles
Faster access to online games? ✌️✌️.
Follow the instructions below to setup 1.1.1.1 on your gaming consoles.
PS4
Go to Settings.
Go to Network.
Go to Set Up Internet Connection.
Select Wi-Fi or LAN depending on what you use.
Select Custom.
Set IP Address Settings to Automatic.
Set DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify.
Set DNS Settings to Manual.
Set Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
Set Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Set MTU Settings to Automatic.
Set Proxy Server to Do Not Use.
Xbox One
Open the Network screen by pressing the Xbox button (looks like the Xbox logo).
Select Settings > Network > Network Settings.
Click Advanced Settings.
Click DNS Settings.
Choose Manual.
Set Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
Set Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
When you are done, you will be shown a confirmation screen. Press the B button to save.
Nintendo
The following instructions work on New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, and Nintendo 2DS.
Go to the home menu and choose System Settings (the wrench icon).
Select Internet Settings > Connection Settings.
Select your Internet connection and then select Change Settings.
Select Change DNS.
Set Auto-Obtain DNS to No.
Click Detailed Setup.
Set Primary DNS to:
1.1.1.1.
Set Secondary DNS to:
1.0.0.1.
If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well:
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
Click Save.
Click OK.