Faster access to online games? ✌️✌️.

Follow the instructions below to setup 1.1.1.1 on your gaming consoles.

Go to Settings.

Go to Network.

Go to Set Up Internet Connection.

Select Wi-Fi or LAN depending on what you use.

Select Custom.

Set IP Address Settings to Automatic.

Set DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify.

Set DNS Settings to Manual.

Set Primary DNS to: 1.1.1.1 .

Set Secondary DNS to: 1.0.0.1 .

If you are able to add more DNS servers, you can add the IPv6 addresses as well: 2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001



Set MTU Settings to Automatic.