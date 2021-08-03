DNS in Google Sheets
They thought we wouldn't go there, but they thought wrong.
If you want or need to find out some DNS records inside of Google Sheets, create a Google Function with the following code.
function NSLookup(type, domain) {
if (typeof type == 'undefined') {
throw new Error('Missing parameter 1 dns type');
}
if (typeof domain == 'undefined') {
throw new Error('Missing parameter 2 domain name');
}
type = type.toUpperCase();
var url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent(domain) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent(type);
var options = {
"muteHttpExceptions": true,
"headers": {
"accept": "application/dns-json"
}
};
var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);
var rc = result.getResponseCode();
var resultText = result.getContentText();
if (rc !== 200) {
throw new Error(rc);
}
var errors = [
{ "name": "NoError", "description": "No Error"}, // 0
{ "name": "FormErr", "description": "Format Error"}, // 1
{ "name": "ServFail", "description": "Server Failure"}, // 2
{ "name": "NXDomain", "description": "Non-Existent Domain"}, // 3
{ "name": "NotImp", "description": "Not Implemented"}, // 4
{ "name": "Refused", "description": "Query Refused"}, // 5
{ "name": "YXDomain", "description": "Name Exists when it should not"}, // 6
{ "name": "YXRRSet", "description": "RR Set Exists when it should not"}, // 7
{ "name": "NXRRSet", "description": "RR Set that should exist does not"}, // 8
{ "name": "NotAuth", "description": "Not Authorized"} // 9
];
var response = JSON.parse(resultText);
if (response.Status !== 0) {
return errors[response.Status].name;
}
var outputData = [];
for (var i in response.Answer) {
outputData.push(response.Answer[i].data);
}
var outputString = outputData.join(',');
return outputString;
}
Now, when you feed the function
NSLookup a record type and a domain, you'll get a DNS record value in the cell you called
NSLookup.
The record types supported are:
A
AAAA
CAA
CNAME
DS
DNSKEY
MX
NS
NSEC
NSEC3
RRSIG
SOA
TXT
Example:
NSLookup(B1, B2)
Returns:
198.41.214.162, 198.41.215.162