DNS in Google Sheets

They thought we wouldn't go there, but they thought wrong.

If you want or need to find out some DNS records inside of Google Sheets, create a Google Function External link icon Open external link with the following code.

function NSLookup ( type , domain ) {



if ( typeof type == 'undefined' ) {

throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 1 dns type' ) ;

}



if ( typeof domain == 'undefined' ) {

throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 2 domain name' ) ;

}



type = type . toUpperCase ( ) ;



var url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent ( domain ) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent ( type ) ;



var options = {

"muteHttpExceptions" : true ,

"headers" : {

"accept" : "application/dns-json"

}

} ;



var result = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url , options ) ;

var rc = result . getResponseCode ( ) ;

var resultText = result . getContentText ( ) ;



if ( rc !== 200 ) {

throw new Error ( rc ) ;

}



var errors = [

{ "name" : "NoError" , "description" : "No Error" } ,

{ "name" : "FormErr" , "description" : "Format Error" } ,

{ "name" : "ServFail" , "description" : "Server Failure" } ,

{ "name" : "NXDomain" , "description" : "Non-Existent Domain" } ,

{ "name" : "NotImp" , "description" : "Not Implemented" } ,

{ "name" : "Refused" , "description" : "Query Refused" } ,

{ "name" : "YXDomain" , "description" : "Name Exists when it should not" } ,

{ "name" : "YXRRSet" , "description" : "RR Set Exists when it should not" } ,

{ "name" : "NXRRSet" , "description" : "RR Set that should exist does not" } ,

{ "name" : "NotAuth" , "description" : "Not Authorized" }

] ;



var response = JSON . parse ( resultText ) ;



if ( response . Status !== 0 ) {

return errors [ response . Status ] . name ;

}



var outputData = [ ] ;



for ( var i in response . Answer ) {

outputData . push ( response . Answer [ i ] . data ) ;

}



var outputString = outputData . join ( ',' ) ;



return outputString ;



}



Now, when you feed the function NSLookup a record type and a domain, you'll get a DNS record value in the cell you called NSLookup .

The record types supported are:

A

AAAA

CAA

CNAME

DS

DNSKEY

MX

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

RRSIG

SOA

TXT



Example:

NSLookup(B1, B2)

Returns: