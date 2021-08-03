Skip to content
DNS in Google Sheets

They thought we wouldn't go there, but they thought wrong.

If you want or need to find out some DNS records inside of Google Sheets, create a Google Function with the following code.

function NSLookup(type, domain) {


  if (typeof type == 'undefined') {
    throw new Error('Missing parameter 1 dns type');
  }


  if (typeof domain == 'undefined') {
    throw new Error('Missing parameter 2 domain name');
  }


  type = type.toUpperCase();


  var url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent(domain) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent(type);


  var options = {
    "muteHttpExceptions": true,
    "headers": {
      "accept": "application/dns-json"
    }
  };


  var result = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);
  var rc = result.getResponseCode();
  var resultText = result.getContentText();


  if (rc !== 200) {
    throw new Error(rc);
  }


  var errors = [
    { "name": "NoError", "description": "No Error"}, // 0
    { "name": "FormErr", "description": "Format Error"}, // 1
    { "name": "ServFail", "description": "Server Failure"}, // 2
    { "name": "NXDomain", "description": "Non-Existent Domain"}, // 3
    { "name": "NotImp", "description": "Not Implemented"}, // 4
    { "name": "Refused", "description": "Query Refused"}, // 5
    { "name": "YXDomain", "description": "Name Exists when it should not"}, // 6
    { "name": "YXRRSet", "description": "RR Set Exists when it should not"}, // 7
    { "name": "NXRRSet", "description": "RR Set that should exist does not"}, // 8
    { "name": "NotAuth", "description": "Not Authorized"} // 9
  ];


  var response = JSON.parse(resultText);


  if (response.Status !== 0) {
    return errors[response.Status].name;
  }


  var outputData = [];


  for (var i in response.Answer) {
    outputData.push(response.Answer[i].data);
  }


  var outputString = outputData.join(',');


  return outputString;


}

Now, when you feed the function NSLookup a record type and a domain, you'll get a DNS record value in the cell you called NSLookup.

The record types supported are:

A
AAAA
CAA
CNAME
DS
DNSKEY
MX
NS
NSEC
NSEC3
RRSIG
SOA
TXT

Example:

NSLookup(B1, B2)

function

Returns:

198.41.214.162, 198.41.215.162

function