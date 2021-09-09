Skip to content
Using JSON

Cloudflare's DNS over HTTPS endpoint also supports JSON format for querying DNS data. For lack of an agreed upon JSON schema for DNS over HTTPS in the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), Cloudflare has chosen to follow the same schema as Google's DNS over HTTPS resolver.

JSON formatted queries are sent using a GET request. When making requests using GET, the DNS query is encoded into the URL. An additional URL parameter of ct should indicate the MIME type (application/dns-json).

Supported Parameters:

FieldRequired?DescriptionExample
nameRequiredQuery Name.example.com
typeRequiredQuery Type (either a numeric value or text).AAAA
doNoDO bit - set if client wants DNSSEC data (either boolean or numeric value).true
cdNoCD bit - set to disable validation (either boolean or numeric value).false

Example request:

$ curl -H 'accept: application/dns-json' 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=example.com&type=AAAA'

Example response:

{
  "Status": 0,
  "TC": false,
  "RD": true,
  "RA": true,
  "AD": true,
  "CD": false,
  "Question": [
    {
      "name": "example.com.",
      "type": 28
    }
  ],
  "Answer": [
    {
      "name": "example.com.",
      "type": 28,
      "TTL": 1726,
      "data": "2606:2800:220:1:248:1893:25c8:1946"
    }
  ]
}

The following table has more information on each response field:

FieldDescription
StatusThe Response Code of the DNS Query. These are defined here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-6.
TCIf true, it means the truncated bit was set. This happens when the DNS answer is larger than a single UDP or TCP packet. TC will almost always be false with Cloudflare DNS over HTTPS because Cloudflare supports the maximum response size.
RDIf true, it means the Recursive Desired bit was set. This is always set to true for Cloudflare DNS over HTTPS.
RAIf true, it means the Recursion Available bit was set. This is always set to true for Cloudflare DNS over HTTPS.
ADIf true, it means that every record in the answer was verified with DNSSEC.
CDIf true, the client asked to disable DNSSEC validation. In this case, Cloudflare will still fetch the DNSSEC-related records, but it will not attempt to validate the records.
Question: nameThe record name requested.
Question: typeThe type of DNS record requested. These are defined here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-4.
Answer: nameThe record owner.
Answer: typeThe type of DNS record. These are defined here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-4.
Answer: TTLThe number of seconds the answer can be stored in cache before it is considered stale.
Answer: dataThe value of the DNS record for the given name and type. The data will be in text for standardized record types and in hex for unknown types.