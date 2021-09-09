Configure DoH on your browser

There are several browsers compatible with DNS over HTTPS (DoH). This protocol lets you encrypt your connection to 1.1.1.1 in order to protect your DNS queries from privacy intrusions and tampering.

​ Mozilla Firefox

Click the menu button. Select Settings. In the General menu, scroll down to access Network Settings. Click on the Settings button. Click Enable DNS over HTTPS. By default, it resolves to Cloudflare DNS.

​ Google Chrome

This setting may already be enabled by default.

Click on the three-dot menu in your browser window. Select Settings. Scroll down to Privacy and security > Security. Scroll down and enable the Use secure DNS switch.

Your browser infers the DNS over HTTPS provider you want based on your system DNS. To benefit from Cloudflare DoH, make sure your system is properly configured.

​ Microsoft Edge

This setting may already be enabled default.

Go to edge://settings/privacy . Scroll down to the Security section. Make sure the Use secure DNS option is enabled. Select Choose a service provider > Cloudflare (1.1.1.1).

Click the menu button in your browser window. Navigate to Settings. On the left side of the menu, scroll down and click Additional settings. Navigate to Privacy and security > Security. Enable Use secure DNS. Click With Custom and choose Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) as a service provider from the drop-down menu.

​ How to check if my browser is configured correctly?