Configure your browser to use DNS over HTTPS

There are several browsers compatible with DNS over HTTPS (DoH) that you can use to connect to 1.1.1.1 in order to protect your DNS queries from privacy intrusions and tampering.

​ Mozilla Firefox

Click the hamburger menu at the top-right corner of your browser window. Click Preferences. In the General menu, scroll down to access Network Settings . Click on the Settings button. Click Enable DNS over HTTPS. By default, it resolves to Cloudflare DNS.

​ Google Chrome

This setting may already be enabled on Chrome by default.

Click on the three-dot menu at in the top-right corner of your browser window. Click Settings. Navigate to Privacy and security > Security. Enable the Use secure DNS switch.

Your browser infers the DNS over HTTPS provider you want based on your system DNS. To benefit from Cloudflare DoH, make sure your system is properly configured External link icon Open external link.

​ Microsoft Edge

Go to edge://settings/privacy . Scroll down to the Security section. Make sure the Use secure DNS option is checked and enabled. Choose Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) as a service provider.

Click the hamburger menu at the top-right corner of your browser window. Navigate to Settings. Navigate to Privacy and security > Security. Enable the Use secure DNS. Choose Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) as a service provider.

As of today, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS.

​ How to check if my browser is configured correctly?