Making requests

Cloudflare offers a DNS over HTTPS resolver at:

https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query



See curl examples for UDP wireformat External link icon Open external link and JSON External link icon Open external link.

​ HTTP method

Cloudflare's DOH endpoint supports POST and GET for UDP wireformat, and GET for JSON format.

When making requests using POST , the DNS query is included as the message body of the HTTP request, and the MIME type ( application/dns-udpwireformat ) is sent in the Content-Type request header. Cloudflare will use the message body of the HTTP request as sent by the client, so the message body should not be encoded.

When making requests using GET , the DNS query is encoded into the URL. An additional URL parameter of ct should indicate the MIME type (see below).

​ Send multiple questions in a query

Sending more than one question when making requests depends on the HTTP version used, as each DNS query maps to exactly one HTTP request. HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 have multiplexing and you can start multiple requests concurrently. HTTP/2 is, in fact, the minimum recommended version of HTTP for use with DNS over HTTPS (DoH). This is not specific to 1.1.1.1, but rather how DoH works.

You can learn more about how DoH works in RFC8484, more specifically the HTTP layer requirements External link icon Open external link.

The following example sends two questions in a query:

$ curl --http2 -H 'accept: application/dns-json' https://1.1.1.1/dns-query?name=cloudflare.com --next --http2 -H 'accept: application/dns-json' https://1.1.1.1/dns-query?name=example.com



​ Wireformat and JSON options

Both UDP wireformat External link icon Open external link and JSON External link icon Open external link formats are supported.

​ Valid MIME types

If you use JSON format, set application/dns-json URL parameter, and if you use DNS wire format, use application/dns-message as either URL parameter of ct or a Content-Type header for POST requests.

No authentication is required to send requests to this API.

​ Supported TLS versions

Cloudflare's DNS over HTTPS resolver supports TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3.

​ Return codes