Windows 10

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:

Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:

Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses .

Click the Start menu > Settings.

Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.

Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to and click Properties.

Select Internet Protocol Version 6.

Click Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.

Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses: 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002