Windows 10

Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:

Block malware

IPv4

  1. Click the Start menu > Settings.

  2. Select Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.

  3. Right-click on the WiFi network you are connected to and click Properties.

  4. Select Internet Protocol Version 4

  5. Click Properties.

  6. Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.

  7. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  8. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  9. Click OK.

IPv6

  1. Click the Start menu > Settings.

  2. Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.

  3. Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to and click Properties.

  4. Select Internet Protocol Version 6.

  5. Click Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.

  6. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  7. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  8. Click OK.

Block malware and adult content

IPv4

  1. Click the Start menu > Settings.

  2. Select Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.

  3. Right-click on the WiFi network you are connected to and click Properties.

  4. Select Internet Protocol Version 4

  5. Click Properties.

  6. Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.

  7. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  8. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  9. Click OK.

IPv6

  1. Click the Start menu > Settings.

  2. Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.

  3. Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to and click Properties.

  4. Select Internet Protocol Version 6.

  5. Click Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.

  6. Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  7. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  8. Click OK.