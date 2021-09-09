Windows 10
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:
Block malware
IPv4
Click the Start menu > Settings.
Select Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the WiFi network you are connected to and click Properties.
Select Internet Protocol Version 4
Click Properties.
Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Click OK.
IPv6
Click the Start menu > Settings.
Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to and click Properties.
Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
Click Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Click OK.
Block malware and adult content
IPv4
Click the Start menu > Settings.
Select Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the WiFi network you are connected to and click Properties.
Select Internet Protocol Version 4
Click Properties.
Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add:1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Click OK.
IPv6
Click the Start menu > Settings.
Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to and click Properties.
Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
Click Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
Click OK.