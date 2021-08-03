Windows setup instructions
Block malware
IPv4
Open the Start menu and select Control Panel.
Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
Select Properties > Internet Protocol Version 4.
Click Properties.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
Click OK.
IPv6
Open the Start menu and select Control Panel.
Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
Click Properties > Internet Protocol Version 6.
Select Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Click OK.
Block malware and adult content
IPv4
Open the Start menu and select Control Panel.
Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
Click Properties.
Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
Click Properties.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3
Click OK.
IPv6
Open the Start menu and select Control Panel.
Click Network and Internet > Change Adapter Settings.
Right-click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
Select Properties > Internet Protocol Version 6.
Click Properties > Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003
Click OK.