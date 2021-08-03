Skip to content
Mac setup instructions

Block malware

IPv4

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click on the Network icon.

  3. Click Advanced.

  4. Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  5. Click OK.

  6. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click on the Network icon.

  3. Click Advanced.

  4. Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  5. Click OK.

  6. Click Apply.

Block malware and adult content

IPv4

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click on the Network icon.

  3. Click Advanced.

  4. Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  5. Click OK.

  6. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences.

  2. Click on the Network icon.

  3. Click Advanced.

  4. Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses we listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  5. Click OK.

  6. Click Apply.