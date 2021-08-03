Mac setup instructions
Block malware
IPv4
Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing
System Preferences.
Click on the Network icon.
Click Advanced.
Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
Click OK.
Click Apply.
IPv6
Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing
System Preferences.
Click on the Network icon.
Click Advanced.
Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses listed below:
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Click OK.
Click Apply.
Block malware and adult content
IPv4
Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing
System Preferences.
Click on the Network icon.
Click Advanced.
Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3
Click OK.
Click Apply.
IPv6
Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing
System Preferences.
Click on the Network icon.
Click Advanced.
Select the DNS tab. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the IPv6 addresses we listed below:
2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003
Click OK.
Click Apply.