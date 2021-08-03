Linux setup instructions
Block malware
Ubuntu
IPv4
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
Click Edit > IPv4.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
Click Apply.
IPv6
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
Go to IPv6.
Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Click Apply.
Debian
IPv4
In the command line, type:
sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.
Replace the nameserver lines with:
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:
:wq
IPv6
In the command line, type:
sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Add the IPv6 address listed below:
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:
:wq
Block Malware and Adult Content
Ubuntu
IPv4
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
Click Edit > IPv4.
Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3
Click Apply.
IPv6
Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
Go to IPv6.
Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:
2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003
Click Apply.
Debian
IPv4
In the command line, type:
sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.
Replace the nameserver lines with:
1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:
:wq
IPv6
In the command line, type:
sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:
2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003
Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:
:wq