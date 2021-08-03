Skip to content
Linux setup instructions

Block malware

Ubuntu

IPv4

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Click Edit > IPv4.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  5. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Go to IPv6.

  4. Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  5. Click Apply.

Debian

IPv4

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.

  3. Replace the nameserver lines with:

    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2

  4. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:

    :wq

IPv6

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Add the IPv6 address listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002

  3. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:

    :wq

Block Malware and Adult Content

Ubuntu

IPv4

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Click Edit > IPv4.

  4. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  5. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.

  2. Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.

  3. Go to IPv6.

  4. Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  5. Click Apply.

Debian

IPv4

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document.

  3. Replace the nameserver lines with:

    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  4. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:

    :wq

IPv6

  1. In the command line, type:

    sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf

  2. Add the IPv6 addresses listed below:

    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  3. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim. Then, after lifting the key, type:

    :wq