Router
Follow these steps to configure 1.1.1.1 for Families:
Block malware
Go to the IP address used to access your router's admin console in your browser.
- Linksys and Asus routers typically use http://192.168.1.1
- Netgear routers typically use http://192.168.0.1 or http://192.168.1.1
- D-Link routers typically use http://192.168.0.1
- Ubiquiti routers typically use http://unifi.ubnt.com
Enter the router password.
Find the place in the admin console where DNS settings are set.
Take note of any IP addresses you might have and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Replace the existing addresses with:1.1.1.21.0.0.22606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Save the updated settings.
Block Malware and Adult Content
Go to the IP address used to access your router's admin console in your browser.
Replace the existing addresses with:1.1.1.31.0.0.32606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
Save the updated settings.