Route to private services from Workers

This example shows how to use Workers VPC to create a centralized gateway that routes requests based on URL paths, provides authentication and rate limiting, and load balances across internal services.

Prerequisites

Multiple private APIs or services running in your VPC/virtual network (we'll use a user service and orders service)

Cloudflare Tunnel configured and running (follow the Get Started guide to set up or create a tunnel from the dashboard ↗ )

) Workers account with Workers VPC access

1. Create the VPC Services

First, create services for your internal APIs using hostnames:

Terminal window # Create user service npx wrangler vpc service create user-service \ --type http \ --tunnel-id <YOUR_TUNNEL_ID> \ --hostname user-api.internal.example.com # Create orders service npx wrangler vpc service create order-service \ --type http \ --tunnel-id <YOUR_TUNNEL_ID> \ --hostname orders-api.internal.example.com

Note the service IDs returned for the next step.

2. Configure your Worker

Update your wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "api-gateway" , " main " : "src/index.js" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-01-01" , " vpc_services " : [ { " binding " : "USER_SERVICE" , " service_id " : "<YOUR_USER_SERVICE_ID>" }, { " binding " : "ORDER_SERVICE" , " service_id " : "<YOUR_ORDER_SERVICE_ID>" } ] } name = "api-gateway" main = "src/index.js" compatibility_date = "2024-01-01" [[ vpc_services ]] binding = "USER_SERVICE" service_id = "<YOUR_USER_SERVICE_ID>" [[ vpc_services ]] binding = "ORDER_SERVICE" service_id = "<YOUR_ORDER_SERVICE_ID>"

3. Implement the Worker

In your Workers code, use the VPC Service bindings to route requests to the appropriate services:

index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route to internal services if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/api/users' )) { const response = await env . USER_SERVICE . fetch ( "https://user-api.internal.example.com" + url . pathname ) ; return response ; } else if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/api/orders' )) { const response = await env . ORDER_SERVICE . fetch ( "https://orders-api.internal.example.com" + url . pathname ) ; return response ; } return new Response ( 'Not Found' , { status : 404 } ) ; }, };

4. Deploy and test

Now, you can deploy and test your Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Terminal window # Test user service requests curl https://api-gateway.workers.dev/api/users # Test orders service requests curl https://api-gateway.workers.dev/api/orders