Route to private services from Workers
This example shows how to use Workers VPC to create a centralized gateway that routes requests based on URL paths, provides authentication and rate limiting, and load balances across internal services.
- Multiple private APIs or services running in your VPC/virtual network (we'll use a user service and orders service)
- Cloudflare Tunnel configured and running (follow the Get Started guide to set up or create a tunnel from the dashboard ↗)
- Workers account with Workers VPC access
First, create services for your internal APIs using hostnames:
Note the service IDs returned for the next step.
Update your
wrangler.toml:
In your Workers code, use the VPC Service bindings to route requests to the appropriate services:
Now, you can deploy and test your Worker:
- Add authentication and authorization
- Implement rate limiting
- Set up monitoring and alerting
- Explore other examples
