Access a private API or website
This example demonstrates how to access a private REST API that is not exposed to the public internet. In this guide, we will configure a VPC Service for an internal API, create a Worker that makes requests to that API, and deploy the Worker to validate our changes.
- A virtual machine/EC2 instance running in your VPC/virtual network
- A private API or website running in your VPC/virtual network with security rules allowing access to the virtual machine that will be running
cloudflared
- Workers account with Workers VPC access
A Cloudflare Tunnel creates a secure connection from your private network to Cloudflare. This tunnel will allow Workers to securely access your private resources.
-
Navigate to the Workers VPC dashboard ↗ and select the Tunnels tab.
-
Select Create to create a new tunnel.
-
Enter a name for your tunnel (for example,
private-api-tunnel) and select Save tunnel.
-
Choose your operating system and architecture. The dashboard will provide specific installation instructions for your environment.
-
Follow the provided commands to download and install
cloudflaredon your VM, and execute the service installation command with your unique token.
The dashboard will confirm when your tunnel is successfully connected. Note the tunnel ID for the next step.
First, create a Workers VPC Service for your internal API:
You can also create a VPC Service for a service using its hostname:
Note the service ID returned for the next step.
Update your
wrangler.toml:
In your Workers code, use the VPC Service binding in order to send requests to the service:
This guide demonstrates how you could create a simple proxy in your Workers. However, you could use VPC Services to fetch APIs directly and manipulate the responses to enable you to build more full-stack and backend functionality on Workers.
Now, you can deploy and test your Worker that you have created:
- Add authentication and authorization
- Implement rate limiting
- Set up monitoring and alerting
- Explore other examples
