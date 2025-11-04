Access a private API or website

This example demonstrates how to access a private REST API that is not exposed to the public internet. In this guide, we will configure a VPC Service for an internal API, create a Worker that makes requests to that API, and deploy the Worker to validate our changes.

Prerequisites

A virtual machine/EC2 instance running in your VPC/virtual network

A private API or website running in your VPC/virtual network with security rules allowing access to the virtual machine that will be running cloudflared

Workers account with Workers VPC access

1. Set up Cloudflare Tunnel

A Cloudflare Tunnel creates a secure connection from your private network to Cloudflare. This tunnel will allow Workers to securely access your private resources.

Navigate to the Workers VPC dashboard ↗ and select the Tunnels tab. Select Create to create a new tunnel. Enter a name for your tunnel (for example, private-api-tunnel ) and select Save tunnel. Choose your operating system and architecture. The dashboard will provide specific installation instructions for your environment. Follow the provided commands to download and install cloudflared on your VM, and execute the service installation command with your unique token.

The dashboard will confirm when your tunnel is successfully connected. Note the tunnel ID for the next step.

2. Create the Workers VPC Service

First, create a Workers VPC Service for your internal API:

Terminal window npx wrangler vpc service create api-service \ --type http \ --tunnel-id <YOUR_TUNNEL_ID> \ --ipv4 10.0.1.50 \ --http-port 8080

You can also create a VPC Service for a service using its hostname:

Terminal window npx wrangler vpc service create api-service \ --type http \ --tunnel-id <YOUR_TUNNEL_ID> \ --hostname internal-hostname.example.com

Note the service ID returned for the next step.

3. Configure your Worker

Update your wrangler.toml :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "private-api-gateway" , " main " : "src/index.js" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-01-01" , " vpc_services " : [ { " binding " : "INTERNAL_API" , " service_id " : "<YOUR_SERVICE_ID>" } ] } name = "private-api-gateway" main = "src/index.js" compatibility_date = "2024-01-01" [[ vpc_services ]] binding = "INTERNAL_API" service_id = "<YOUR_SERVICE_ID>"

4. Implement the Worker

In your Workers code, use the VPC Service binding in order to send requests to the service:

index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { try { // Fetch data from internal API and process it before returning const response = await env . INTERNAL_API . fetch ( "http://10.0.1.50:8080/api/data" ) ; // Use the response of the private API to perform more logic in Workers, before returning the final response return response ; } catch ( error ) { return new Response ( "Service unavailable" , { status : 503 } ) ; } }, };

This guide demonstrates how you could create a simple proxy in your Workers. However, you could use VPC Services to fetch APIs directly and manipulate the responses to enable you to build more full-stack and backend functionality on Workers.

5. Deploy and test

Now, you can deploy and test your Worker that you have created:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Terminal window # Test GET request curl https://private-api-gateway.workers.dev