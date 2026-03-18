Wrangler commands
The following Wrangler commands allow you to manage Workers VPC services.
Create a new VPC service
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[NAME]string required
The name of the VPC service
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--typestring required
The type of the VPC service
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--http-portnumber
HTTP port (default: 80)
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--https-portnumber
HTTPS port number (default: 443)
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--ipv4string
IPv4 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv6]
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--ipv6string
IPv6 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv4]
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--hostnamestring
Hostname for the host
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--resolver-ipsstring
Comma-separated list of resolver IPs
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--tunnel-idstring required
UUID of the Cloudflare tunnel
Global flags
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--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
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--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
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--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
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--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
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--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
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--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete a VPC service
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[SERVICE-ID]string required
The ID of the service to delete
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get a VPC service
-
[SERVICE-ID]string required
The ID of the VPC service
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List VPC services
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Update a VPC service
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[SERVICE-ID]string required
The ID of the VPC service to update
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--namestring required
The name of the VPC service
-
--typestring required
The type of the VPC service
-
--http-portnumber
HTTP port (default: 80)
-
--https-portnumber
HTTPS port number (default: 443)
-
--ipv4string
IPv4 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv6]
-
--ipv6string
IPv6 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv4]
-
--hostnamestring
Hostname for the host
-
--resolver-ipsstring
Comma-separated list of resolver IPs
-
--tunnel-idstring required
UUID of the Cloudflare tunnel
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources