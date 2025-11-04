Workers Binding API
VPC Service bindings provide a convenient API for accessing VPC Services from your Worker. Each binding represents a connection to a service in your private network through a Cloudflare Tunnel.
Each request made on the binding will route to the specific service that was configured for the VPC Service, while restricting access to the rest of your private network.
A VPC Service binding is accessed via the
env parameter in your Worker's fetch handler. It provides a
fetch() method for making HTTP requests to your private service.
Makes an HTTP request to the private service through the configured tunnel.
resource(string | URL | Request) - The URL to fetch. This must be an absolute URL including protocol, host, and path (for example,
http://internal-api/api/users)
options(optional RequestInit) - Standard fetch options including:
method- HTTP method (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, etc.)
headers- Request headers
body- Request body
signal- AbortSignal for request cancellation
-
Returns a
Promise<Response> that resolves to a standard Fetch API Response object ↗.
- Configure service bindings in wrangler.toml
- Refer to usage examples
