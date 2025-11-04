Workers Binding API

VPC Service bindings provide a convenient API for accessing VPC Services from your Worker. Each binding represents a connection to a service in your private network through a Cloudflare Tunnel.

Each request made on the binding will route to the specific service that was configured for the VPC Service, while restricting access to the rest of your private network.

Note Workers VPC is currently in beta. Features and APIs may change before general availability. While in beta, Workers VPC is available for free to all Workers plans.

VPC Service binding

A VPC Service binding is accessed via the env parameter in your Worker's fetch handler. It provides a fetch() method for making HTTP requests to your private service.

Makes an HTTP request to the private service through the configured tunnel.

JavaScript const response = await env . VPC_SERVICE_BINDING . fetch ( resource , options ) ;

Note The VPC Service configurations will always be used to connect and route requests to your services in external networks, even if a different URL or host is present in the actual fetch() operation of the Worker code. The host provided in the fetch() operation is not used to route requests, and instead only populates the Host field for a HTTP request that can be parsed by the server and used for Server Name Indication (SNI), when the https scheme is specified. The port provided in the fetch() operation is ignored — the port specified in the VPC Service configuration will be used.

Parameters

resource (string | URL | Request) - The URL to fetch. This must be an absolute URL including protocol, host, and path (for example, http://internal-api/api/users )

(string | URL | Request) - The URL to fetch. This must be an absolute URL including protocol, host, and path (for example, ) options (optional RequestInit) - Standard fetch options including: method - HTTP method (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, etc.) headers - Request headers body - Request body signal - AbortSignal for request cancellation

(optional RequestInit) - Standard fetch options including:

Absolute URLs Required VPC Service fetch requests must use absolute URLs including the protocol ( http / https ), host, and path. Relative paths are not supported.

Return value

Returns a Promise<Response> that resolves to a standard Fetch API Response object ↗.

Examples

Basic GET request

JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const privateRequest = new Request ( "http://internal-api.company.local/users" , ) ; const response = await env . VPC_SERVICE_BINDING . fetch ( privateRequest ) ; const users = await response . json () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( users ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; }, };

POST request with body

JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const privateRequest = new Request ( "http://internal-api.company.local/users" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , Authorization : `Bearer ${ env . API_TOKEN } ` , }, body : JSON . stringify ( { name : "John Doe" , email : "john@example.com" , } ) , }, ) ; const response = await env . VPC_SERVICE_BINDING . fetch ( privateRequest ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { return new Response ( "Failed to create user" , { status : response . status } ) ; } const user = await response . json () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( user ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; }, };

Request with HTTPS and IP address

JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const privateRequest = new Request ( "https://10.0.1.50/api/data" ) ; const response = await env . VPC_SERVICE_BINDING . fetch ( privateRequest ) ; return response ; }, };