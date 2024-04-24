First application

1 min read

​​ Build an AI application with Hono and Workers

If you have already created your first Worker and want to learn what more you can do with your project, review the following Learn Cloudflare Workers course for beginners.

In this course, you will:

Deploy your first Worker.

Develop your application locally.

Add the Hono framework to your project.

Integrate Workers AI into your project.

Find the video on YouTube External link icon Open external link and explore other Cloudflare Workers tutorials.

In the next section, you will learn about the Cloudflare Developer Platform.