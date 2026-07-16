Cloudflare Developer Docs

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Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Deploy with one command

Build and deploy serverless functions and full-stack apps on Cloudflare's global network. No servers to manage. No cold starts or region complexity.

npm create cloudflare@latest my-app
Create your first Worker

Workers Containers Durable Objects Queues

Build with your favorite AI agent

Paste into any AI coding agent to install Cloudflare agent tooling:

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What's new

The latest features and improvements shipping across Cloudflare.

Access

Bulk print PDFs for browser-based RDP

Users can print multiple PDF files from a browser-based RDP session as a single print job.

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Flagship

Manage Flagship from the command line with Wrangler

Create Flagship apps, bind them to Workers, switch feature flags, and run rollouts with wrangler flagship.

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Gateway

Internal DNS is now generally available

Cloudflare Internal DNS is now generally available, consolidating public and private DNS onto a single global control plane.

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Email Service

Subscribe to Email Sending events with Queues

Receive outbound transactional email lifecycle events on a queue by subscribing per sending domain.

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KV

Deprecate legacy Workers KV namespace API routes

The legacy Workers KV API routes under /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/* are deprecated. Migrate to /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/* before October 15, 2026.

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WAF

WAF Release - 2026-07-14

Cloudflare WAF managed rulesets 2026-07-14

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WAF

WAF Release - Scheduled changes for 2026-07-20

WAF managed ruleset changes scheduled for 2026-07-20

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Cloudflare Web Analytics

Improved reliability for account-wide Web Analytics dashboards

Web Analytics introduces performance optimizations and safety thresholds for accounts tracking a large volume of websites.

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Security that scales

Everything you need to secure applications, APIs, and infrastructure.

Faster web performance

Accelerate websites and applications with Cloudflare CDN caching, image optimization, smart routing, load balancing, and web analytics.

DNS

Fast, reliable and resilient DNS queries

World's fastest authoritative DNS, consistently ranked #1 by DNSPerf; free, fully API-managed, DNSSEC supported.

Set up Authoritative DNS
Smart Shield

Minimize origin load and accelerate dynamic content

Intelligently manage traffic, optimize content delivery, and safeguard origin infrastructure.

Enable Smart Shield
CDN

Default caching for static assets, with cache rules for full control

Caches content in 330+ cities worldwide, with instant purging and granular Cache Rules.

Set up Cache Rules
Speed

Assess your site speed and apply recommended optimizations

Application delivery optimizations including minification, Brotli compression, Early Hints, and HTTP/3.

Improve your site speed
Images

Transform, optimize, and deliver images worldwide

Cloudflare Images handles format conversion, responsive sizing, and intelligent caching.

Optimize image delivery
Web Analytics

Understand the performance of your web pages

Cloudflare Web Analytics collects Core Web Vitals and performance data from 100% of page views without cookies or sampling.

Track real user metrics

Connect with Cloudflare

Find community, read the blog, and explore open source projects.

Community

Join the conversation

Share ideas, answers, and code with the Cloudflare community.

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Open Source

View the source

Cloudflare contributes to the open-source ecosystem in a variety of ways, including:

GitHub Sponsors Style guide
Blog

Read the latest

Get the latest news on Cloudflare products, technologies, and culture.

blog.cloudflare.com