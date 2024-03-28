Introduction to Cloudflare

3 min read

Cloudflare External link icon Open external link is a global network of servers External link icon Open external link . It is one of the largest networks External link icon Open external link on the Internet.

Cloudflare’s product offering is composed of SASE and SSE services External link icon Open external link , application External link icon Open external link and infrastructure services External link icon Open external link , and Developer Platform External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare’s products offer something to developers, private and public organizations, businesses, governments, and individual consumers. For more information about what Cloudflare is and a step-by-step guide on how to get started, refer to Get started with Cloudflare.

​​ Cloudflare Developer Platform

The Cloudflare Developer Platform External link icon Open external link includes Cloudflare Workers, which allows you to deploy serverless code instantly across the globe. You will learn more about the Developer Platform in this module External link icon Open external link .

​​ Built on Cloudflare

If your application is built on Cloudflare, then Cloudflare would act as the origin server of your application.

An example tech stack for an application built on Cloudflare would look like:

And more depending on your use case.

​​ Built with Cloudflare

When you add your application to Cloudflare, Cloudflare’s global network of servers will sit in between requests to your application and your application’s origin server External link icon Open external link .

After you add your application to Cloudflare, you can:

And more depending on your use case.

By reading this page, you have:

Learned the scale of Cloudflare’s global network.

Explored the product offering to know what Cloudflare can offer for users like you.

Reviewed how you can build your applications with Cloudflare and Cloudflare Workers.

In the next section, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of serverless computing, the concept behind Cloudflare Workers.