Introduction to Cloudflare

  3 min read

Cloudflare is a global network of servers. It is one of the largest networks on the Internet.

Cloudflare’s product offering is composed of SASE and SSE services, application and infrastructure services, and Developer Platform.

Cloudflare’s products offer something to developers, private and public organizations, businesses, governments, and individual consumers.

​​ Cloudflare Developer Platform

The Cloudflare Developer Platform includes Cloudflare Workers, which allows you to deploy serverless code instantly across the globe. You will learn more about the Developer Platform in this module.

​​ Built on Cloudflare

If your application is built on Cloudflare, then Cloudflare would act as the origin server of your application.

An example tech stack for an application built on Cloudflare would look like:

And more depending on your use case.

​​ Built with Cloudflare

When you add your application to Cloudflare, Cloudflare’s global network of servers will sit in between requests to your application and your application’s origin server.

Cloudflare sits in between requests and your origin server.

After you add your application to Cloudflare, you can:

And more depending on your use case.

​​ Summary

By reading this page, you have:

  • Learned the scale of Cloudflare’s global network.
  • Explored the product offering to know what Cloudflare can offer for users like you.
  • Reviewed how you can build your applications with Cloudflare and Cloudflare Workers.

In the next section, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of serverless computing, the concept behind Cloudflare Workers.




