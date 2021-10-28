Activate Polish

Images in the cache must be purged External link icon Open external link or expired before seeing any changes in Polish settings.

Warning Do not activate Polish and Image Resizing simultaneously. Image Resizing already applies lossy compression, which makes Polish redundant.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select the account and domain where you want to activate Polish. Click Speed > Optimization. Under Polish, select Lossy or Lossless from the drop-down menu. (Optional) Click WebP. Enable this option if you want to further optimize PNG and JPEG images stored in the origin server, and serve them as WebP files to browsers that support this format.