Activate Polish
Images in the cache must be purged or expired before seeing any changes in Polish settings.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select the account and domain where you want to activate Polish.
- Click Speed > Optimization.
- Under Polish, select Lossy or Lossless from the drop-down menu.
- (Optional) Click WebP. Enable this option if you want to further optimize PNG and JPEG images stored in the origin server, and serve them as WebP files to browsers that support this format.