Make your first API request
To make your first request to the Images API, you must obtain these pieces of information: Refer to API tokens
.
Your Cloudflare Account ID
Your Global API Key or API Token
Refer to API tokens .
Once you have this information, you are ready to upload your first image to Cloudflare Images using the API:
curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -F file=@./<YOUR_IMAGE>
A successful response will look similar to this:
{ "result": { "id": "083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00", "filename": "triceratops.jpg", "uploaded": "2021-09-14T05:52:14.767Z", "requireSignedURLs": false, "variants": [ "https://imagedelivery.net/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA/083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/test", "https://imagedelivery.net/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA/083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public" ] }, "result_info": null, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}