Make your first API request

To make your first request to the Images API, you must obtain these pieces of information: Your Cloudflare Account ID Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. In Overview, scroll down to find your Account ID. Your Global API Key or API Token Refer to API tokens .

Once you have this information, you are ready to upload your first image to Cloudflare Images using the API:

curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -F file = @./ < YOUR_IMAGE >

A successful response will look similar to this: