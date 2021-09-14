Make your first API request

To make your first request to the Images API, you must obtain these pieces of information:

Your Cloudflare Account ID Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. In the Overview app, scroll down to find your Account ID.

Your Global API Key or API Token Refer to API tokens.

Once you have this information, you are ready to upload your first image to Cloudflare Images using the API:

curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1" \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \ -F file = @./ < YOUR_IMAGE >

A successful response will look similar to this: