A verified bot is a bot which has been added to Cloudflare's list of verified bots .

You can request for your bot to be added to Cloudflare's list of verified bots by filling out an online application ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Verified bot requirement

For a bot to be verified, it must meet the following requirements:

The bot must follow verified bots policy. The bot must be verified using one of the following verification methods: Web Bot Auth

IP validation

Once Cloudflare verifies a bot, it should appear on the Cloudflare Radar's list of verified bots ↗.

Note Bot operators who prefer not to create a free Cloudflare account can do so using our old form ↗, but the waiting time is up to several weeks for verified bot requests to be evaluated.

Transient false negatives

Once Cloudflare lists a bot as a verified bot, this entry is cached and may get delisted if no traffic is seen in the Cloudflare network coming from the bot for a defined period of time.

It takes 24 hours for an inactive IP to be removed as a verified bot.

A bot can remain unlisted until Cloudflare sees traffic being sourced from the bot. When the bot is revalidated, it is listed as a verified bot again.