Overview

A verified bot is a bot which has been added to Cloudflare's list of verified bots.

You can request for your bot to be added to Cloudflare's list of verified bots by filling out an online application in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Verified bot requirement

For a bot to be verified, it must meet the following requirements:

  1. The bot must follow verified bots policy.
  2. The bot must be verified using one of the following verification methods:

Once Cloudflare verifies a bot, it should appear on the Cloudflare Radar's list of verified bots.

Transient false negatives

Once Cloudflare lists a bot as a verified bot, this entry is cached and may get delisted if no traffic is seen in the Cloudflare network coming from the bot for a defined period of time.

It takes 24 hours for an inactive IP to be removed as a verified bot.

A bot can remain unlisted until Cloudflare sees traffic being sourced from the bot. When the bot is revalidated, it is listed as a verified bot again.