graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe]:::highlight B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price] C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge] D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

Connect your Cloudflare account to Stripe to process payments. Pay per crawl uses Stripe to process payments between AI crawler owners and site owners.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to AI Crawl Control. Go to the Settings tab. Under Pay Per Crawl, select Connect. Select Continue to Stripe. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Cloudflare account to a Stripe account.

When you successfully connect Stripe to your account, you will see a green tick ✅ next to Stripe connection.

Billing

Cloudflare manages the billing lifecycle from charge initiation to payout.

The billing workflow begins when an AI crawler indicates payment intent via request header. A charge event is recorded upon successful delivery of the requested content. Cloudflare subsequently aggregates and reconciles all recorded charges.

Payouts are remitted to publishers in good standing on a monthly cycle and subject to a settlement period and payout threshold.