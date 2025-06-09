 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

Subscribe to RSS

2024-09-23


AI Audit

Every site on Cloudflare now has access to AI Audit, which summarizes the crawling behavior of popular and known AI services.

You can use this data to:

  • Understand how and how often crawlers access your site (and which content is the most popular).
  • Block some or all of the AI bots accessing your site.
  • Use Cloudflare to enforce your robots.txt policy via an automatic WAF rule.
View AI bot activity with AI Audit

To get started, explore AI audit.