McpAgent — API Reference

When you build MCP Servers on Cloudflare, you extend the
McpAgent class ↗, from the Agents SDK, like this:
This means that each instance of your MCP server has its own durable state, backed by a Durable Object, with its own SQL database.
Your MCP server doesn't necessarily have to be an Agent. You can build MCP servers that are stateless, and just add tools to your MCP server using the
@modelcontextprotocol/typescript-sdk package.
But if you want your MCP server to:
- remember previous tool calls, and responses it provided
- provide a game to the MCP client, remembering the state of the game board, previous moves, and the score
- cache the state of a previous external API call, so that subsequent tool calls can reuse it
- do anything that an Agent can do, but allow MCP clients to communicate with it
You can use the following APIs in order to do so.
State synchronization APIs
The
McpAgent class makes the following subset of methods from the Agents SDK available:
For example, the following code implements an MCP server that remembers a counter value, and updates the counter when the
add tool is called:
The following APIs from the Agents SDK are not yet available on
McpAgent: