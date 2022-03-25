DNS in Google Sheets

​​ Create a function

1.1.1.1 works directly inside Google Sheets. To get started, create a Google Function External link icon Open external link with the following code:

function NSLookup ( type , domain ) { if ( typeof type == 'undefined' ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 1 dns type' ) ; } if ( typeof domain == 'undefined' ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 2 domain name' ) ; } type = type . toUpperCase ( ) ; var url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent ( domain ) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent ( type ) ; var options = { muteHttpExceptions : true , headers : { accept : "application/dns-json" } } ; var result = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url , options ) ; var rc = result . getResponseCode ( ) ; var resultText = result . getContentText ( ) ; if ( rc !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( rc ) ; } var errors = [ { name : "NoError" , description : "No Error" } , { name : "FormErr" , description : "Format Error" } , { name : "ServFail" , description : "Server Failure" } , { name : "NXDomain" , description : "Non-Existent Domain" } , { name : "NotImp" , description : "Not Implemented" } , { name : "Refused" , description : "Query Refused" } , { name : "YXDomain" , description : "Name Exists when it should not" } , { name : "YXRRSet" , description : "RR Set Exists when it should not" } , { name : "NXRRSet" , description : "RR Set that should exist does not" } , { name : "NotAuth" , description : "Not Authorized" } ] ; var response = JSON . parse ( resultText ) ; if ( response . Status !== 0 ) { return errors [ response . Status ] . name ; } var outputData = [ ] ; for ( var i in response . Answer ) { outputData . push ( response . Answer [ i ] . data ) ; } var outputString = outputData . join ( ',' ) ; return outputString ; }

When you feed the function NSLookup a record type and a domain, you will get a DNS record value in the cell you called NSLookup . Supported DNS record types A

AAAA

CAA

CNAME

DS

DNSKEY

MX

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

RRSIG

SOA

TXT

For example, typing:

NSLookup(B1, B2)

Returns