raw.http.response.headers

raw.http.response.headers Map<Array<String>>

The HTTP response headers without any transformation represented as a Map (or associative array).

This is the raw field version of the http.response.headers field. Raw fields, prefixed with raw., preserve original response values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.

Example value:

{"server": ["nginx"]}

Example usage:

any(raw.http.response.headers["server"][*] == "nginx")
Categories:
  • Response
  • Headers
  • Raw fields