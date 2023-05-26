Enable security filters

Magic WAN customers have automatic access to Magic Firewall. Magic Firewall is Cloudflare’s firewall-as-a-service solution that allows you to protect your infrastructure. Magic Firewall supports layers three and four of the OSI model External link icon Open external link , and enables you to allow or block traffic on a variety of packet characteristics.

Refer to Magic Firewall for more information about this product.

As a Magic WAN customer, you can also use Cloudflare Gateway to set up policies to inspect network and HTTP traffic to the Internet or your private network infrastructure. Refer to Connect to Cloudflare Gateway with Magic WAN to learn how to filter Magic WAN traffic with Gateway policies.