Enable NAT for a subnet

Each subnet (directly-attached or routed) must have a unique address space within your Magic WAN. You can re-use address spaces locally by enabling static network address translation (NAT) for a subnet. Subnet NAT is 1:1. To enable it, supply an address prefix the same size as the subnet’s prefix, and the Magic WAN Connector will translate between the two.

For example:

Prefix : 192.168.100.0/24

: Static NAT prefix: 10.10.100.0/24

With the example above, outbound traffic from host 192.168.100.13 in the subnet is translated to 10.10.100.13 in the Connector (and vice versa for incoming traffic). Even if NAT is enabled, the local prefix for a subnet must be unique within its LAN. It can, however, be reused on other LANs or other sites. Overlay-facing prefixes — that is, a subnet’s NAT prefix if NAT is enabled, and its local prefix otherwise — must always be unique across your whole Magic WAN.

​​ Create NATs for subnets

