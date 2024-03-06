Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Magic WAN
Enable NAT for a subnet

Each subnet (directly-attached or routed) must have a unique address space within your Magic WAN. You can re-use address spaces locally by enabling static network address translation (NAT) for a subnet. Subnet NAT is 1:1. To enable it, supply an address prefix the same size as the subnet’s prefix, and the Magic WAN Connector will translate between the two.

For example:

  • Prefix: 192.168.100.0/24
  • Static NAT prefix: 10.10.100.0/24

With the example above, outbound traffic from host 192.168.100.13 in the subnet is translated to 10.10.100.13 in the Connector (and vice versa for incoming traffic).

​​ Create NATs for subnets

For more information on how to a create a NAT for a subnets, refer to Create a LAN, either in Configure hardware Connector or Configure virtual Connector.