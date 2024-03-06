Enable NAT for a subnet
Each subnet (directly-attached or routed) must have a unique address space within your Magic WAN. You can re-use address spaces locally by enabling static network address translation (NAT) for a subnet. Subnet NAT is 1:1. To enable it, supply an address prefix the same size as the subnet’s prefix, and the Magic WAN Connector will translate between the two.
For example:
- Prefix:
192.168.100.0/24
- Static NAT prefix:
10.10.100.0/24
With the example above, outbound traffic from host
192.168.100.13 in the subnet is translated to
10.10.100.13 in the Connector (and vice versa for incoming traffic).
Create NATs for subnets
For more information on how to a create a NAT for a subnets, refer to Create a LAN, either in Configure hardware Connector or Configure virtual Connector.