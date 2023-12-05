Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Magic WAN
VyOS

This tutorial contains configuration information and a sample template for using a VyOS device with an IPsec configuration.

​​ Notes

  • vti <NAME_OF_VTI_INTERFACE — Specifies the virtual tunnel interface of the IPsec tunnel.
  • esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> - Defines the ESP group for encrypted traffic defined by the tunnel or defines a particular ESP policy or profile.
  • ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> - Defines IKE group to use for key exchanges or defines a particular IKE policy or profile.
  • The IP addresses of the IPsec tunnel interfaces on both ends of the tunnel should be a pair of private IP addresses (RFC 1918) on the same /31 or /30 subnet, essentially specifying a point-to-point link.
  • The IPsec tunnel endpoint on this VyOS router is the <IP_ADDR_OF_UPLINK_INTF_TO_INTERNET/WAN>.
  • The IP address of the IPsec tunnel endpoint on the Cloudflare side is the Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare.
  • This router is configured to initiate the IPsec tunnel connection.

​​ Configuration parameters

​​ Phase 1

  • Encryption

    • AES-GCM with 128-bit or 256-bit key length

  • Integrity

    • SHA512

​​ Phase 2

  • Encryption

    • AES-GCM with 128-bit or 256-bit key length

  • Integrity

    • SHA512

  • PFS group

    • DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group)

​​ Configuration template


set interfaces vti <name of the vti interface> address
'<PRIVATE_IP_ADDRESS_OF_IPSEC_TUNNEL_INTERFACE>'

set vpn ipsec esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> compression 'disable'

set vpn ipsec esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> lifetime '14400'

set vpn ipsec esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> mode 'tunnel'

set vpn ipsec esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> pfs 'enable'

set vpn ipsec esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> proposal 1 encryption 'aes256gcm128'

set vpn ipsec esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> proposal 1 hash 'sha512'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> close-action 'none'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> dead-peer-detection action 'restart'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> dead-peer-detection interval '30'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> dead-peer-detection timeout '120'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> ikev2-reauth 'no'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> key-exchange 'ikev2'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> lifetime '14400'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> mobike 'disable'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> proposal 1 dh-group '14'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> proposal 1 encryption 'aes256gcm128'

set vpn ipsec ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> proposal 1 hash 'sha512'

set vpn ipsec ipsec-interfaces interface '<UPLINK_INTF_TO_INTERNET/WAN>'

set vpn ipsec logging log-level '2'

set vpn ipsec options disable-route-autoinstall
set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> authentication id '<IPSEC_ID_STRING_IN_RESULT_OF_PSK_KEY-GEN_VIA_CF_API>'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> authentication pre-shared-secret '<PSK_KEY_STRING_GENERATED_VIA_CF_API>'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> authentication remote-id '<CF_ANYCAST_IP>'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> connection-type 'initiate' 
set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> ike-group '<NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP>'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> ikev2-reauth 'no'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> local-address '<IP_ADDR_OF_UPLINK_INTF_TO_INTERNET/WAN>'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> vti bind '<NAME_OF_VTI_INTERFACE>'

set vpn ipsec site-to-site peer <CF_ANYCAST_IP> vti esp-group '<NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP>'