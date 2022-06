Device compatibility

Magic WAN is compatible with any device that supports IPsec with the supported configuration parameters or supports GRE.

The matrix below includes example devices and links to the integration guides.

Appliance GRE tunnel IPsec tunnel Aruba EdgeConnect ✅ ✅ Cisco Viptela ✅ ✅ Cisco Meraki Compatibility on roadmap Compatibility on roadmap Cisco ASA Compatibility on roadmap Specifications compatible* Fortinet Specifications compatible* Specifications compatible* Prisma SD-WAN (Palo Alto) Specifications compatible* Specifications compatible* Riverbed Specifications compatible* Specifications compatible* strongSwan – ✅ Velocloud Compatibility on roadmap Compatibility on roadmap Versa Specifications compatible* Compatibility on roadmap VyOS – ✅

VPN GRE tunnel IPsec tunnel AWS VPN Compatibility on roadmap Incompatible natively.Workaround: Set up VM as an IPSec tunnel endpoint with replay protection disabled. Azure VPN Gateway Compatibility on roadmap Specifications compatible* GCP Cloud VPN Compatibility on roadmap Incompatible natively.Workaround: Set up VM as an IPSec tunnel endpoint with replay protection disabled)

* Specifications compatible per vendor documentation; detailed integration guide coming soon.