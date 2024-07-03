Magic WAN on-ramps
To on-ramp your network traffic to Magic WAN, you can use Magic WAN Connector, a lightweight software package you can install in corporate network locations to automatically connect, steer, and shape any IP traffic.
You can also use any device that supports GRE or IPsec tunnels with the supported configuration parameters.
Additional compatible on-ramps include:
- Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI)
- Cloudflare Tunnel
- WARP
- Magic Cloud Network
- Network on-ramp partnerships. Refer to our third-party integration tutorials for guidance on configuring the most asked for third-party products.