Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Magic WAN
  3. On-ramps

Magic WAN on-ramps

To on-ramp your network traffic to Magic WAN, you can use Magic WAN Connector, a lightweight software package you can install in corporate network locations to automatically connect, steer, and shape any IP traffic.

You can also use any device that supports GRE or IPsec tunnels with the supported configuration parameters.

Additional compatible on-ramps include: