Load Balancing and Magic WAN

You can use Cloudflare Load Balancing with Magic WAN to distribute traffic across endpoints, reducing strain and improving the performance of your network. This works through Local traffic management, which supports both on-ramping and off-ramping traffic to Magic WAN tunnels.

Refer to Local traffic management for more information about the feature and how to set it up. You will need to enable Load Balancing before you can use this feature.